'Live Luxuriously for Cheap – Like Scott!': Green Group Trolls EPA Chief Pruitt With Fake Rental Ads

Though President Donald Trump on Friday declared that his EPA chief is "doing great job but is totally under siege," Friends of the Earth was trolling the embattled EPA chief by posting signs around Washington, D.C. offering discounted rental deals like the one Pruitt received from a fossil fuel lobbyist.

"LUXURY CONDO ON CAPITOL HILL: $50 A NIGHT!!!*" the signs, which popped up overnight, declare. "LIVE LUXURIOUSLY FOR CHEAP—JUST LIKE SCOTT!"

The small print on the poster reads: "*Special rate void if not a Trump administration able to provide special favors. Property may be used to host GOP fundraisers."

The tear-off phone number at the bottom, it should be noted, apparently directs interested parties to the EPA Office of Public Affairs.

Signs around Capitol Hill poking fun at Scott Pruitt this morning, with little pieces of paper you can tear off that have the EPA Office of Public Affairs office telephone number. As if they have not gotten enough calls this week. pic.twitter.com/FqPgpvFmGW — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) April 6, 2018 Pruitt corruption hits the DC rent advertising scene pic.twitter.com/T1awIXYXVK — Jake Laperruque (@JakeLaperruque) April 6, 2018

"Americans are fed up with Scott Pruitt. He's wasting their tax dollars on his luxurious lifestyle, giving handouts to corporate polluters and poisoning our air and water," said Lukas Ross, lead climate and energy campaigner for FOE. "Activists around the country are increasing pressure to seek the removal of Scott Pruitt. And as Trump refuses to act, Congress must. We will not back off until Congress steps up."