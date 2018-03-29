Shooting Survivor David Hogg Starts 'Boycott Ingraham' Campaign to Counter Attack of Right-Wing Snowflakes

The right-wing media's reaction to the burgeoning student movement against gun violence that arose in the aftermath the Parkland school massacre has largely consisted of open contempt and hate-filled smears, and Fox News host Laura Ingraham continued this collective conservative "meltdown" on Wednesday, mocking 17-year-old shooting survivor David Hogg for being rejected by several colleges.

Hogg, though, was quick to mount a forceful response.

After Ingraham circulated an article by the Ben Shapiro-run Daily Wire on Twitter Wednesday that highlighted Hogg's rejections from UCLA and several other colleges, Hogg compiled a list of Ingraham's top advertisers and launched a "Boycott Ingraham" campaign, which quickly went viral.

Others joined Hogg in denouncing Ingraham's tweet:

Are you really picking on a teenager who just watched his classmates die in pools of their own blood less than two months ago? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 28, 2018 You're a mother. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 28, 2018

Hogg first discussed his university prospects in an interview with TMZ, in which he said he wasn't particularly surprised by the rejections.

"I think there's a lot of amazing people that don't get into college, not only that do things like I do but because their voices just aren't heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year to colleges in such an economic impacted school system here which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education," Hogg said.

As the student-led protest movement has grown exponentially since the Parkland school shooting last month left 17 dead, right-wing hoaxes attempting to discredit the movement's most prominent figures have become increasingly outlandish.

While hundreds of thousands gathered across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" demonstrations last weekend, conservative Facebook groups and Twitter accounts began circulating doctored images and videos showing Emma Gonzalez—a Parkland shooting survivor who has become a leading figure in the student movement—ripping up the Constitution. In the actual video, she was shredding a gun range target.

In a column on Wednesday, The Week's Ryan Cooper argued that the hysterical reaction from "badly-triggered snowflakes" on the American right is a powerful indication that the growing student-led movement poses a significant threat the gun lobby and other powerful conservative interests.

"The long-term prospects for the extremist views of movement conservatives on gun regulation do not look good," Cooper argued. "And that is why they are largely reduced to smearing and defaming a bunch of kids trying to participate in American democracy. It's the only political move they have left."