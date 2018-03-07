Ben Carson Catches Heat for Cutting 'Free From Discrimination' Promise Out of HUD Mission

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is being widely condemned for plans to slash anti-discrimination language from HUD's mission statement in favor of language that emphasizes "self-sufficiency."

For fifty years, the Fair Housing Act has required inclusive communities free from housing discrimination. The current HUD administration can’t re-write the law. We'll keep fighting for fair housing for all people. https://t.co/vwOgPKo87N — ACLU (@ACLU) March 7, 2018

The revision, first reported by Amanda Terkel at The Huffington Post, was made "in an effort to align HUD's mission with the Secretary's priorities and that of the [Trump] administration," according to a March 5 memo obtained by Terkel.

The new mission statement is:

HUD's mission is to ensure Americans have access to fair, affordable housing and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency, thereby strengthening our communities and nation.

The previous version, which promoted creating "inclusive communities...free from discrimination" and is still on the agency's website, was:

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. HUD is working to strengthen the housing market to bolster the economy and protect consumers; meet the need for quality affordable rental homes; utilize housing as a platform for improving quality of life; build inclusive and sustainable communities free from discrimination, and transform the way HUD does business.

HUD is not the first agency to draft a new mission statement to more accurately reflect the priorities of the Trump administration; last month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was sharply criticized for cutting "a nation of immigrants" from its mission statement and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unveiled a mission statement that abandons the bureau's previous commitment to protecting consumers from predatory corporations.

A spokesperson for HUD confirmed that "modest changes" were under consideration, but assured Terkel that "any mission statement for this Department will embody the principle of fairness as a central element of everything that we do. HUD has been, is now, and will always be committed to ensuring inclusive housing, free from discrimination for all Americans."

However, as journalist Jamil Smith noted, the agency has never quite lived up to its previous mission of inclusive housing.

Inclusive and discrimination-free communities have never been fully achieved by @HUDgov. But now, it won’t even be a goal. @SecretaryCarson just removed that language from HUD’s mission statement, replacing it with his particular brand of Horatio Algerism. https://t.co/qz1Vu2Py21 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 7, 2018

Others pointed to Carson's history of alarming remarks, such as when he infamously suggested that public housing for the nation's poor should not be "too cozy," or likened the enslavement of Africans to immigration. Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, tweeted:

From the same man who said enslaved Africans were immigrants...HUD is at least honest that Carson is removing the promise of inclusive communities free from discrimination from its mission statement to align with the Trump administration’s priorities... https://t.co/O2HFG9uHz7 — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) March 7, 2018

Noting that "Secretary Carson has a troubling history of denying that LGBTQ people encounter discrimination," Sarah Warbelow, legal affairs director for Human Rights Campaign, characterized the revision as "another effort by the Trump-Pence Administration and Secretary Carson to erase LGBTQ people and other marginalized communities from key protections and language across agencies."

"It is unconscionable," Warbelow added, "that a federal agency created, in part, to fight discrimination is being led by someone who has long denied such discrimination exists."

Some members of Congress indicated that they were unsurprised, but outraged. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that she is "demanding answers" from the agency over the "disgraceful memo."

.@SecretaryCarson is at it again. Doing everything in his power to turn back the clock on racial justice, while refusing to lift a finger to help folks trying to keep a roof over their heads. I'm demanding answers from @HUDgov about this disgraceful memo. https://t.co/wR4GdoqURK — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) March 7, 2018

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) called on Carson to "explain why this will not undermine and chip away at our fundamental civil rights."

It comes as no surprise that Sec. Carson is removing key anti-discrimination language from HUD’s mission statement as we approach the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. @SecretaryCarson must explain why this will not undermine and chip away at our fundamental civil rights. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) March 7, 2018

National Urban League president Marc Morial sent a letter to Carson on Wednesday, imploring him to recall "the squalid conditions" of the Boston neighborhood where he was raised.

"You have experienced first-hand the demoralizing wounds of segregation and racism, and for a time, according to your spokesman, benefitted from the safety net of housing subsidy," Morial wrote to Carson. "You must bring these experiences to bear in your responsibility to uphold the duties of your office."