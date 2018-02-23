Reporters Call Foul on NRA Claim That Media "Loves" Mass Shootings

Published on
by

Reporters Call Foul on NRA Claim That Media "Loves" Mass Shootings

"Journalists are humans, not story-pursuing robots salivating for the death of young kids."

by
0 Comments

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, right, told CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Friday that the news media "loves" the ratings delivered by mass shootings—a remark that drew condemnation from journalists on social media. (Photo: @CNN/Twitter)

Journalists on social media pushed back on Friday against NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch's claim that the news media "loves" mass shootings because they deliver ratings boosts.

"Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it," Loesch said Thursday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), addressing reporters in the back of the room. "Now I'm not saying that you love the tragedy. But I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media."

Loesch's comments echoed those made in a video released this week by the NRA, in which gun rights activist Colion Noir argued, "If there's one organization in this country that has a vested interest in the perpetuation of mass tragedy, it's the mainstream media."

The former Blaze host doubled-down on her comments in a Friday morning interview on CNN with Alisyn Camerota, who told her, "You're wrong on every single level," and argued against her claim that shootings provide a ratings boost for news programs.

"Americans have reached saturation level," said Camerota. "They're so sick of it and it's so heartbreaking that they actually often turn away."

Many in the news media have pushed to refine how news stations cover mass shootings, urging journalists to focus less on the perpetrators of attacks. Much of the ongoing coverage of the shooting in Parkland, Florida last week has focused on efforts by survivors to achieve gun control legislation in order to prevent more shootings—a push that is strongly opposed by the NRA.

On social media, many reporters reminded Loesch and her supporters that journalists are members of their communities whose families are put at as much risk as any other American household by the prevalence of military-style semi-automatic firearms like the AR-15.

Others pointed to the emotional toll covering repeated mass killings—typically with little to no action by legislators in the wake of such attacks, to curb shootings—can take on journalists.

As Catherine Woodiwiss wrote at Sojourners last July, reporters' prolonged exposure to violent and traumatic events including shootings can correspond with high levels of distress:

In 2014, a study of "frequent and prolonged exposure to deeply disturbing images" published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine found that the frequency with which a journalist watches violent content correlates with the journalist’s likelihood of having anxiety, depression, PTSD, or alcoholism.

The Radio Television Digital News Association also released a statement about the NRA's new talking point.

"We are your neighbors. Your friends. We attend the same houses of worship. We go the same classes at the gym. Our children are in the same classes at school...We are deeply affected by tragedy. We are journalists and we do what we do because you have a need to know and understand the world around you."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

THE LAST FIREWALL AGAINST THE LIES

Independent media has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies.   Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook.  Never before has independent media been more endangered.  If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support our critical Winter campaign now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing.

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Gun Control, Guns, NRA, Media, Journalism