With 28-Point Flip, Democrat Wins Special Election in Missouri District That Went Huge for Trump

Republicans have now lost 35 legislative seats since President Donald Trump's inauguration just over a year ago, following Democrat Mike Revis's victory Tuesday in a special election for Missouri's state House of Representatives.

The 27-year-old beat Republican David Linton by 3 percentage points in the race to represent the state's 97th district in Jefferson County, which Trump won by 28 points in 2016.

Revis's victory over Linton, who campaigned on an anti-choice, pro-gun agenda, "will undoubtedly send another shockwave through the GOP as we continue to run the best candidates focused on addressing local issues and improving their neighbors’ quality of life," Jessica Post, executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, told the Huffington Post.

According to his website, Revis was driven to run after the Missouri General Assembly passed a right-to-work law, weakening labor unions. He promoted funding for public education over charter schools during his campaign, as well as vocally opposing cuts to Medicaid and other social services.

Revis's win is the latest blow to the GOP, which also lost governorships in New Jersey and Virginia in the past year and a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, after Republicans threw their support behind far-right bigot and accused child molester Roy Moore.

On social media, the Trump resistance celebrated the flipping of another seat in what was previously thought of as Trump country, and looked ahead to other special elections coming up.

A Democrat just won legislative district in Missouri with a 28 point swing! Congrats to Mike Revis for winning the SL 97 special election.



Another Tuesday, another flip!! #gobluego — Amanda Brown Lierman (@AmandaK_B) February 7, 2018