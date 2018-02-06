If Anti-Immigrant Wish List Not Accepted, Trump Says, 'I'd Love to See a Shutdown'

Trump has repeatedly complained about "devastating" effect of shutdowns, but now he's calling for a shutdown if his xenophobic demands aren't met

"If we don't change it, let's have a shutdown. We'll do a shutdown. And it's worth it for our country. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of," Trump said. (Photo: ABC News/Screengrab)

President Donald Trump—who has repeatedly wailed about how "devastating" a government shutdown would be to "our military" and federal employees—said during an immigration roundtable on Tuesday that he would "love to see a shutdown" if Democrats refuse to accept his expansive anti-immigrant wish list.

After a lengthy rant about MS-13, "loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country," and the "many gang members that we don't even mention," Trump proclaimed: "If we don't change it, let's have a shutdown. We'll do a shutdown. And it's worth it for our country. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of."

"If we have to shut it down because the Democrats don’t want safety—and unrelated but still related, they don't want to take care of our military—then shut it down, we'll go with another shutdown," Trump added.

Watch:

Democrats were quick to respond to Trump's remarks.

"President Trump wants a government shutdown because he's 'too lazy' to negotiate," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wrote on Twitter, alluding to White House chief of staff John Kelly's claim earlier Tuesday that many undocumented immigrants were "too lazy" to sign up for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program Trump ended last year.

Asked by a reporter for his response to Trump's comments, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, "Speaks for itself."

"We had one Trump shutdown. Nobody wants another, maybe except him," Schumer added.

Watch:

