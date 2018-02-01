Poll: 82% Say Trump Interview With Mueller Should Be Under Oath

According to a new poll published by Monmouth University on Thursday, an overwhelming majority of Americans—and even most Republicans—want President Donald Trump to follow through on his expressed desire to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller, and 82 percent believe this interview should be under oath.

In total, the survey found that 71 percent of Americans think Trump should agree to be interviewed by Mueller.

"I would love to do it," Trump said last month of a possible interview with the special counsel, to the dismay of his legal team. "I would do it under oath, absolutely."

While Republican respondents were far less inclined than Democrats (85 percent) and independents (74 percent) to think Trump should agree to be questioned by the special counsel, a majority—51 percent—said the leader of their party should be interviewed by Mueller.

If Trump ultimately agrees to be questioned by Mueller, Monmouth found that 67 percent of Republicans believe the interview should be under oath.

The survey also demonstrated strong support for legislation to prevent Trump from "unilaterally" terminating Mueller amid new reports that Trump ordered the special counsel fired last June.

"More than 6-in-10 Americans (62 percent) support requiring the approval of a panel of federal judges before any special counsel could be fired by the president or attorney general," Monmouth found. "Just 29 percent oppose this judicial check on the president's ability to fire a special counsel."