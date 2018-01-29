When a Ridiculous Typo Pretty Much Says It All: GOP-Controlled House Prints Tickets for Trump #SOTUniom

So what is the 'State of the Uniom'? Hopefully, the Americam people will soom be told.

A picture of official 'State of the Union' tickets set to be distributed to House guests. (Photo: via Politico)

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives does not have to deliver the State of the Union address, which President Donald Trump will give Tuesday night, but they are in charge of printing the tickets for those attending.

Turns out this year, that was a lot to ask as the printed tickets erroneously spelled the word 'Union' as 'Uniom'—an error which has reportedly delayed distribution of tickets while also spawning immediate gaffaws and ridicule online:

