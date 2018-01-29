When a Ridiculous Typo Pretty Much Says It All: GOP-Controlled House Prints Tickets for Trump #SOTUniom

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives does not have to deliver the State of the Union address, which President Donald Trump will give Tuesday night, but they are in charge of printing the tickets for those attending.
Turns out this year, that was a lot to ask as the printed tickets erroneously spelled the word 'Union' as 'Uniom'—an error which has reportedly delayed distribution of tickets while also spawning immediate gaffaws and ridicule online:
Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv
— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018
I pledge Allegiamce, to the falg, of the United States of Americam. And to the Republica for witch it standz, one natiom, Umber God, imdivisible, with libery and justice for mall. #SOTUniom #SOTU
— Tina (@girlinseattle) January 29, 2018
Funny/not funny...
Amazing that the total incompetence of the #45 administration extends from most momentous missteps to the tiniest of errors. #SOTU / #SOTUniom https://t.co/CsY7VH6jVk
— Bob Bancroft (@MrBobBancroft) January 29, 2018
