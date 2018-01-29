Ditching Early and Amid Pressure, FBI Deputy Director McCabe Steps Down

Following public pressure from President Trump, FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is reportedly stepping down from his position—a departure, that while expected, is coming earlier than was originally scheduled.

It was widely understood that McGabe would retire in March of this year, after becoming eligible for his full pension benefits, but reporting on Monday indicates he will use accumulated leave time to reach that retirement date but will step down immediately from serving as the deputy director.

BREAKING: Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as deputy director of the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News. McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 29, 2018

Citing a source familiar with the development, CBS News reports that McCabe was asked "to step down," as opposed to leaving voluntarily. "McCabe was under considerable scrutiny from Republicans," the outlet reports, "as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates continued." Other outlets, including NBC News, report that McCabe made this decision on his own and that he was not forced out or otherwise influenced by the White House.

According to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), if McGabe's ouster is for anything other than personal reasons, it should be seen as "a problem" for Trump:

Rep. Swalwell: If McCabe is stepping down for anything other than personal reasons, "this is going to be a problem." pic.twitter.com/yWWPpzIfB7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 29, 2018

Just last month, Trump called McCabe out by name in a series of tweets in which lumped him with former FBI Director James Comey and also referenced his wife's political career:

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Moments after that, Trump accused McCabe of counting down the days until he could claim his retirement benefits: