Incorrect Fox News Headline Draws Even More Attention to Burger King's Pro-Net Neutrality Viral Video

The Internet freedom advocacy group Fight for the Future was among the many online observers who attempted to draw Fox News' attention to a significant mistake in its online headline about a video made by Burger King that went viral on Thursday.

Um hi @FoxNews this headline is not just "a little off" it's "totally utterly completely 100% wrong." Please fix. pic.twitter.com/UYqTHPFb1N — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) January 25, 2018

The headline was referring to an advertisement in which Burger King waded into the net neutrality debate—one that remains confusing to many Americans—by using the fast food chain's Whopper hamburgers to illustrate the "fast lanes" and "slow lanes" that critics warn will be forced upon internet users following the FCC's decision last month to repeal of net neutrality rules.

The video is not "slamming" net neutrality, but rather gives viewers a sense of what would happen to their ability to use the Internet as they're accustomed to using it, following the FCC's vote in December.

Watch:

The advocacy group Free Press offered its blessing of Burger King's attempt to weigh in on the issue.

"Some buzz-killers are complaining that Burger King doesn’t really care about net neutrality and is just trying to exploit a hot-button topic," noted Free Press president Craig Aaron. "To them, I say: I know! Isn’t it great?!"

Aaron, whose group advocates for net neutrality protections, celebrated that the once-obscure issue—which "political experts spent years trying to dismiss and rename"—has become "so popular right now that it’s being used to sell hamburgers."

He urged American voters to pressure their representatives in Congress to support resolutions of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act rather than misleading legislative proposals that are being pushed by major companies like AT&T.

"Industry-written legislation would be the worst idea since chicken fries," he writes, concluding that "today's lesson" is this: "Eat Whoppers, don't fall for them."