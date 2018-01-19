Trump Forced to Postpone $100K-Per-Couple Gala Plans as Shutdown Looms

The president had planned to leave for Mar-a-Lago as the Senate was racing to meet a midnight deadline to keep the government funded

President Trump planned to leave Washington on Friday for a gala to celebrate his first year in office, despite a looming government shutdown as well as record law approval ratings. (Photo: Twitter/Newsweek)

As Republicans' refusal to include protections for immigrants in a spending proposal has Congress heading toward a likely government shutdown, President Donald Trump was forced on Friday to delay his plans to travel to Mar-a-Lago for a gala celebrating his first year in office.

After originally planning to leave by 4:30pm on Friday for the Saturday night event as the Senate debated the bill ahead of a midnight deadline, Trump is reportedly delaying his flight until the Senate reaches an agreement or a Continuing Resolution which would temporarily fund the government.

Trump had planned to commend himself on a year that has left him with historically low approval ratings, as hundreds of thousands of government employees potentially head toward a furlough and while Democrats and Republicans debate spending priorities and protections for immigrants.

Tickets to the gala cost $100,000 per couple for those who wanted their photograph taken with the president, and $250,000 per couple for guests who wanted a seat at Trump's table.

Democrats in Congress are insisting on a spending deal that includes protections for young undocumented immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has the support of nearly 90 percent of Americans—including two-thirds of Republicans, according to one Harvard-Harris poll.

The president's racist remarks about immigrants from Haiti, Central America, and Africa threatened to derail a potential deal last week.

Government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which has monitored Trump's financial gains from the presidency, were among those who suggested the party was yet another opportunity for Trump to enrich himself while in office.

