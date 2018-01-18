Chief of Staff: Previously "Uninformed" Trump Has "Evolved" on Border Wall. Trump: No I Haven't

Published on
by

Chief of Staff: Previously "Uninformed" Trump Has "Evolved" on Border Wall. Trump: No I Haven't

Chief of Staff John Kelly told Democratic lawmakers that the president was "uninformed" when he promised supporters that he would force Mexico to pay for a wall at the southern U.S. border and that it would stretch from coast to coast

by
0 Comments

The president has insisted that he'll build a 2,000-foot long wall separating the U.S. and Mexico to replace the fence that stands along the border. (Photo: qbac07/Flickr/cc)

President Donald Trump disputed his chief of staff's claim that he has "evolved" in his thinking about his signature campaign promise of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border—writing in two early morning tweets that his plans for the wall and how it will be funded have never changed.

Chief of Staff John Kelly told a group of Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday that Trump had not been "fully informed" about the plausibility of building a $20 billion wall stretching nearly 2,000 miles when he repeatedly mentioned the plan, and his intention to force Mexico to pay for it, on the campaign trail.

Kelly's came as Democrats and Republicans work to reach a bipartisan deal to protect 800,000 undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program—negotiations that were almost derailed by Trump's racist comments about immigrants and DACA recipients from Haiti and African countries last week.

The president's return to insisting on a Mexico-funded wall, coupled with his reported remarks, signal a departure from the brief moment last week when he appeared ready to allow the bipartisan negotiations to move forward. As Tim Dickinson wrote at Rolling Stone on Wednesday:

We are now left with an alternate explanation for ending DACA—racism—and president Trump's unwavering demand for a 30-foot high monument to his bigotry, the wall. In contrast to the DACA immigrants who contribute to our country, the wall is a useless drain on our economy. Building a barrier along the southern border would cost upwards of $25 billion. But it would do little to curb illegal immigration. A wall would add only minutes to the journey of a determined border crosser in the desert... But then, the wall was never serious policy; it was fundamentally a campaign stunt.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Immigration, Donald Trump, John Kelly