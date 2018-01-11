'Nobody Here Talks About Her,' Claims Conway as Trump Talks About Hillary Clinton, Like, A Lot

In her latest statement completely belied by well-documented facts, White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN Wednesday night and claimed that "nobody here [in the Trump administration] talks about" Hillary Clinton, but that claim rather obviously and erroneously leaves out one person in particular who has and continues to do so: President Donald Trump himself.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," Conway told CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo. "Hey, Chris, nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you."

Watch:

Kellyanne Conway claimed "nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton" despite the fact that President Trump mentioned her at least 3 times earlier today #CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/sGNQfZyNRt — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 11, 2018

Conway's false claim, however, came just hours after Trump, during an afternoon press conference at the White House, evoked Clinton's name repeatedly. And in an early morning "executive time" tweet on Thursday, the president once again brought up his 2016 rival:

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

The disconnect was not lost on observers:

3pm: President Trump repeatedly brings up Hillary Clinton at a joint presser. 9pm: Kellyanne Conway says "we don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her. Hey Chris, nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2018

Kellyanne Conway told CNN's @ChrisCuomo: "We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton." ... in case you were curious, Trump has tweeted Hillary Clinton's name at least 89 times since election day. Here are some of those tweets. pic.twitter.com/0lhtoe4thR — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) January 11, 2018