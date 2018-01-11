'Nobody Here Talks About Her,' Claims Conway as Trump Talks About Hillary Clinton, Like, A Lot

Published on
by

'Nobody Here Talks About Her,' Claims Conway as Trump Talks About Hillary Clinton, Like, A Lot

As Russia probe increasingly gives rise to concerns about obstruction of justice, the president continues to bring up his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton

by
0 Comments

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway told CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo Wednesday night. "Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you." (Photo: CNN)

In her latest statement completely belied by well-documented facts, White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN Wednesday night and claimed that "nobody here [in the Trump administration] talks about" Hillary Clinton, but that claim rather obviously and erroneously leaves out one person in particular who has and continues to do so: President Donald Trump himself.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," Conway told CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo. "Hey, Chris, nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you." 

Watch:

Conway's false claim, however, came just hours after Trump, during an afternoon press conference at the White House, evoked Clinton's name repeatedly. And in an early morning "executive time" tweet on Thursday, the president once again brought up his 2016 rival:

The disconnect was not lost on observers:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, #NotNormal, Russia, Election 2016