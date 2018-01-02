'Stop Using Our Young People As Leverage': Trump Slammed for DACA Remarks Ahead of Immigration Talks

President Donald Trump was slammed by immigrant rights advocates and Democrats in Congress on Tuesday for declaring that "activists and Hispanics" would be "falling in love" with him and Republicans despite offering no coherent evidence for such a prediction.

Ahead of a Wednesday meeting at the White House to discuss reinstating Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections that were previously granted to undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children, the president tweeted:

Democrats are doing nothing for DACA - just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start “falling in love” with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Outrage has continued to grow since Trump terminated DACA in September and thousands of Dreamers—a term often used to describe DACA recipients, because the program was inspired by the DREAM Act—have lost their protected status. Immigrant advocates were quick to fire back at Trump's remarks on social media:

Stop lying. You, not the Democrats, cancelled #DACA exposing over a million #DREAMERs to Deportation; You, not the Democrats, have unleashed the ICE Deportation Force to tear apart American families across the US; You, not the Dems, are separating refugee children from parents. https://t.co/Yxi4LWMZs7 — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) January 2, 2018

BOTH parties have failed us for almost two decades since the Dream Act was introduced. Let's get the facts straight. YOU took our DACA away @realDonaldTrump. YOU ran on a platform to deport us. We will not forget. #NoDreamNoDeal https://t.co/Gx39nX1rBh — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) January 2, 2018

Democratic lawmakers also chimed in:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Remember when Democrats last year rescinded the DACA program with an expiration in 6 months?



Oh wait .... we didn't do that.



It was YOU. https://t.co/vLNh6uogfN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 2, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump repealed #DACA, not Dems. @GOP keeps blocking the #DREAMAct, not Dems. Republicans are using #DREAMers for leverage, not Dems. The only dream Trump seems to care about is his empty one of a border wall. https://t.co/328UKjaaxF — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 2, 2018

In a follow-up tweet featuring a link to Tuesday's Boston Globe editorial—which calls on Congress to immediately address DACA and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)—Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) accused Republican lawmakers and Trump of wanting "to play political games" with Dreamers and children's healthcare. "Let's pass these bills now and stop using our young people as leverage," he said.

Despite the support from Lieu and Markey on Tuesday, Democratic leaders in Congress failed to deliver on their promises to force action on DACA before the New Year. As Common Dreams has reported, immigrant advocates are growing increasingly weary of what a final deal with the Trump administration will look like.

Even so, they remain critical of Trump, who came under fire last week for positioning Dreamers as a "bargaining chip" for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and implementing other aspects of his immigration agenda. The outcry came in response to what the president had tweeted Friday morning: