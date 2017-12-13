USA Today's Whopper of an Editorial Beautifully Bashes "Uniquely Awful" Trump

USA Today, the most widely-circulated newspaper in the U.S, has penned a scathing takedown of President Donald Trump, calling him "uniquely awful," unfit to clean the toilets in his predecessor's presidential library, and a person "who can always find room for a new low."

The blistering editorial, published Tuesday evening, is especially striking as its comes, as one observer noted, from a "centrist-to-conservative editorial board."

It comes on the heels of Trump's "sexist smear" against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), which the editorial says showed the president "is not fit for office."

Brushing off White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's defense of the tweeted attack, the editorial board writes: "A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush."

Beyond the unsurprising attack on Gillibrand, the piece references other "sickening behavior" by Trump, including his mocking of the numerous women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

The take-away from his time at the White House thus far is clear: "Trump's utter lack of morality, ethics and simple humanity has been underscored during his 11 months in office."

The piece goes on to offer a bulleted list of this display, including his enthusiastic support of accused child molester Roy Moore; his "contempt for ethical strictures that have bound every president in recent memory"; his seizing of various incidents to promote anti-immigrant sentiment; and the fact that he appears to be "going for some sort of record for lying while in office."

That there are only half a dozen senators calling on Trump to resign is "a shock," the editorial states.

USA Today's editorial board also took an usual step ahead of the presidential election, writing that it "has never taken sides in the presidential race. We're doing it now."

That editorial also called Trump "unfit for office," and warned its readers: "Whatever you do... resist the siren song of a dangerous demagogue. By all means vote, just not for Donald Trump."