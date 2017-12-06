Citing Sexual Harassment Allegations, Female Democratic Colleagues Lead Call for Sen. Al Franken to Resign

"As elected officials, we should be held to the highest standards—not the lowest," said Sen. Kirstin Gillibrad (D-NY) as she joined others in calling for Minnesota Democrat to step down

(Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and midconduct levied against Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) over recent weeks, six of his Democratic female colleagues on Wednesday called on the former comedian-turned politician to resign.

As The Hill reports:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) was the first to release a statement calling for Franken to step down.

She was quickly followed by Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The quick statements suggested coordination from the senators, and heightened the pressure on Franken to leave the Senate. Just last week, a number of senators questioned about Franken said they were waiting for the Ethics Committee to complete its review of multiple allegations that have been raised against Franken.

Following this first wave, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) also joined the demand.

Each of the initial female senators posted Tweets calling for the resignation:

In response, Franken's senate office indicated he would make a public announcement on Thursday, with "more details to follow":

