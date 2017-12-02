NYC Greets Trump: "Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!"

Shame on You! Shame on You!

People protest Donald Trump outside Cipriani on 42nd Street
People protest Donald Trump outside Cipriani on 42nd Street. (NY Post/J.C. Rice)

President Trump was greeted in New York City on Saturday by thousands loudly chanting “Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!”, "Shame on You!" and “Traitor!”

The NY Post reports:

“I believe it’s time to stop lining the pockets of the rich and stealing from the poor,” said John Eng, a 54-year-old real estate agent from Manhattan who was holding a sign declaring, “The poor will have to eat the rich.”

The protesters were particularly enraged by the Senate’s early-morning passage of a $1.2 trillion tax reform bill supported by Trump. A few shouted “Kill the bill, don’t kill us.”

Trump is in town to attend a series of Republican fundraisers - including one for his reelection campaign - and is being accompanied by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, The Hill reported.

