With Nation's Eyes on Michael Flynn, McConnell Declares 'We Have the Votes' to Pass #GOPTaxScam

Just as "bombshell" revelations where being made public late Friday morning about President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell told reporters just before noon—following a "complete shit show" of legislative manuevering on Thursdaynight—that Republicans finally "have the votes" to pass their widely decried tax overhaul bill.

Did you see the Flynn news? Now let's hurry up and get an awful tax bill on that soon-to-be indicted President's desk! #GOPTaxScam — Casino Jizzones (@CasinoJizzones) December 1, 2017

MoveOn.org's Ben Wikler, meanwhile, put it this way:

A recurring bizarreness of this year is that breaking news about the President’s possible collusion with a hostile foreign power consistently stomps news about Congress’s efforts to worsen the lives of millions of Americans. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) December 1, 2017

As numerous critics have warned, the GOP plan would exacerbate already historically high levels of economic inequality by giving enormous tax cuts to corporations and the richest individuals while increasing the tax burden on millions of low-income and middle class families in order to pave the way for massive cuts in future social spending, including a premeditating assualt on education, Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

1st Step: Pass the #GOPTaxPlan to give large tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations. Watch the deficits rise. 2nd Step: Cut programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and others to keep costs down. pic.twitter.com/8HhsXBUsCF — Center on Budget (@CenterOnBudget) December 1, 2017

But given that the Flynn story is now dominating the daily news coverage on cable news networks and tearing across social media and the internet, critics of the #GOPTaxScam warned people to not be distracted and remain vigilant in their opposition to what the Senate Republicans appear poised to do.

What is playing out with Flynn is huge. Trump will be held to account. Now the question is whether the United States will survive the Trump-McConnell-Ryan interregnum. Make no mistake: the tax fight is what matters most today. https://t.co/kd9zLhQsdd — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) December 1, 2017

The Flynn charges aren't going away. The ability of generations of Americans to survive might. The time to act is now. Call your reps today and tell them to kill the #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/6ZhYEeucUt — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) December 1, 2017

Best way to respond to #Flynn news and #mueller? Call 202 224 3121 to stop the #GOPTaxScam — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) December 1, 2017

It is an "unprecedented" day in U.S. political history, said activist and journalist Bill McKibben: