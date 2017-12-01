With Nation's Eyes on Michael Flynn, McConnell Declares 'We Have the Votes' to Pass #GOPTaxScam

Published on
by

With Nation's Eyes on Michael Flynn, McConnell Declares 'We Have the Votes' to Pass #GOPTaxScam

Warnings that bombshell developments surrounding Trump's former national security advisor will provide smokescreen for Republican giveaway to corporations and wealthy donors

by
0 Comments

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Friday the Republicans in the Senate have the votes to pass tax reform and will vote later this afternoon. (Photo: C-SPAN)

Just as "bombshell" revelations where being made public late Friday morning about President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell told reporters just before noon—following a "complete shit show" of legislative manuevering on Thursdaynight—that Republicans finally "have the votes" to pass their widely decried tax overhaul bill.

MoveOn.org's Ben Wikler, meanwhile, put it this way:

As numerous critics have warned, the GOP plan would exacerbate already historically high levels of economic inequality by giving enormous tax cuts to corporations and the richest individuals while increasing the tax burden on millions of low-income and middle class families in order to pave the way for massive cuts in future social spending, including a premeditating assualt on education, Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

But given that the Flynn story is now dominating the daily news coverage on cable news networks and tearing across social media and the internet, critics of the #GOPTaxScam warned people to not be distracted and remain vigilant in their opposition to what the Senate Republicans appear poised to do.

It is an "unprecedented" day in U.S. political history, said activist and journalist Bill McKibben:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Share This Article

More in:
U.S.
,
Taxation, Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, US Senate, Mitch McConnell