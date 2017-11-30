'You're Not Welcome': UK Leaders Call for Trump Ban After 'Hate-Fueled' Retweets

Labour members of parliament, London mayor Sadiq Khan, and other British political leaders are demanding that U.S. President Donald Trump's planned state visit to the United Kingdom be canceled—with some calling for Trump to be banned from the country entirely—following his retweet on Wednesday of several videos posted by the "vile, hate-fueled," and anti-Muslim organization Britain First.

"It is increasingly clear that any official visit at all from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed."

—Sadiq Khan, London mayor

In remarks delivered on the floor of the House of Commons on Thursday, Labour MP Naz Shah raised the question of whether Trump should "even be allowed to enter our country," given his decision to boost "inflammatory content of this sort from an extremist organization."

"Not only has the commander-in-tweet done this, he has defended it," Shah noted, highlighting Trump's tweet late Wednesday slamming Prime Minister Theresa May for denouncing his Twitter activity.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan—who has been a vocal critic of the U.S. president in the past—echoed Shah's comments and urged May to, at the very least, cancel any scheduled state visit.

"After this latest incident, it is increasingly clear that any official visit at all from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed," Khan said.



The London mayor continued:

President Trump yesterday used twitter to promote a vile, extremist group that exists solely to sow division and hatred in our country. Many Brits who love America and Americans will see this as a betrayal of the special relationship between our two countries. It beggars belief that the president of our closest ally doesn't see that his support of this extremist group actively undermines the values of tolerance and diversity that makes Britain so great.

If Trump is permitted to enter the U.K., he will be faced with protests "unprecedented in this country," concluded Labour MP Barry Sheerman.

Other British political figures took to social media to condemn Trump's tweets, which were singled-out for praise by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

So POTUS has endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organisation that hates me and people like me. He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 29, 2017

The Foreign Secretary should summon the US Ambassador today to explain that Trump's standing by Britain First is unacceptable as it fosters hatred and unrest. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 30, 2017

Trump sharing Britain First. Let that sink in. The President of the United States is promoting a fascist, racist, extremist hate group whose leaders have been arrested and convicted. He is no ally or friend of ours. @realDonaldTrump you are not welcome in my country and my city. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 29, 2017