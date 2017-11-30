"Rex Is Here," Trump Says Vaguely After Reporting of Plan for Tillerson's Exit

Citing unnamed "senior administration officials" on Thursday, the New York Times reports that the Trump administration has a detailed plan to push Secretary of State Rex Tillerson out his position and replace him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who would in turn be replaced by the hawkish U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

While many on social media cheered the development as the latest evidence that the Trump administration is simply a hotbed of dysfunction, others found the possible implications of the development—given the personnel re-shuffling laid out by the Times—quite worrying.

With Tillerson out, Pompeo in as new Secretary of State and Tom Cotton potentially in as new CIA director, the prospects of the #IranDeal surviving just plummeted and the risk of war with Iran just increased massively... — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 30, 2017

While acknowledging leaking the plan to journalist might be designed as an overt "signal to [Tillerson] that it is time to go," the Times reports that the "shake-up of the national security team," apparently being orchestrated by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, "would happen around the end of the year or shortly afterward."

Shortly after the news broke, Trump was peppered by reporters about the veracity of the story at the White House. The president, however, only responded with a vague, "He's here. Rex is here."

President Trump responds to questions about Secretary Tillerson: "He's here. Rex is here." pic.twitter.com/cGVgKKFhWw — CSPAN (@cspan) November 30, 2017

According to the Times:

The ouster of Mr. Tillerson would end a turbulent reign at the State Department for the former Exxon Mobil chief executive, who has been largely marginalized over the last year. Mr. Trump and Mr. Tillerson have been at odds over a host of major issues, including the Iran nuclear deal, the confrontation with North Korea and a clash between Arab allies. The secretary was reported to have privately called Mr. Trump a “moron” and the president publicly criticized Mr. Tillerson for “wasting his time” with a diplomatic outreach to North Korea. Mr. Tillerson’s departure has been widely anticipated for months, but associates have said he was intent on finishing out the year to retain whatever dignity he could. Even so, an end-of-year exit would make his time in office the shortest of any secretary of state whose tenure was not ended by a change in presidents in nearly 120 years.