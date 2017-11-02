Warren and Sanders Deliver 3-Minute Takedown of GOP's Pro-Billionaire Tax Scam

In a video released shortly after House Republicans unveiled a tax plan they claim "is for the middle class families in this country who deserve a break," Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) argued—consistent with independent analyses—that the GOP's proposals would in fact primarily reward large corporations and wealthy individuals while slashing programs low-income and middle class Americans need to survive.

"Republicans are planning to rain about $2 trillion in tax giveaways down on giant corporations," Warren said, explaining that the central beneficiaries of the Trump-GOP "scam" will be Wall Street banks and billionaires, not the working class. "We're talking, once again, about a system that's been rigged right here in Washington—rigged so that the richest, thinnest slice at the top gets more and more, and they kick dirt in everybody else's face."

Watch: