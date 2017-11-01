Trump Jr.'s Halloween-Inspired Attack On Socialism Draws Fabulous Ridicule

In his latest ill-advised candy-inspired metaphor promoting Republican ideals and his father's agenda, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to teach his Twitter followers a lesson about socialism on Tuesday night.

Trump used an imaginary scenario in which his daughter's Halloween candy would be taken from her and given to a child who didn't go trick-or-treating, as a comparison to a socialist system in which the government oversees an equitable distribution of goods and services.

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

During the presidential campaign last year, Trump shared his thoughts on the United States' refugee policy by explaining that welcoming Syrians fleeing a years-long civil war would be akin to eating a bowl of Skittles in which an unknown quantity of the candy was poisoned.

As with his earlier analogy, Trump's Halloween-themed Twitter post drew ridicule from critics who noted that the child's candy could be used to teach a variety of economic lessons—from capitalism to President Donald Trump's tax plan and the Trump family's own nepotism and corruption.

Man who inherited money from his father, who inherited it from *his* father, has lessons on making it on your own. https://t.co/3yPEccCF6b — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 31, 2017

The irony of receiving FREE CANDY from a COMMUNITY is totally lost on Don Jr, who sees the candy as something earned by showing up. https://t.co/EB3s4ESBkS — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) October 31, 2017

I told my kid to stay home & I'll buy him candy. He doesn't have to lift a finger. Never to early to teach him about being Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/xcEddx4lms — Ben (blue checkmark) (@Ben_in_yeg) November 1, 2017

My dad used to eat all my candy after I came home tired and went to sleep. That’s how I learned capitalism. https://t.co/fqiF75JaBi — Yung Pumpkin (@MarkAgee) November 1, 2017

You could TELL her you're donating the candy to charity, but then really funnel 100k of it to yourself. (Ask Uncle Eric about that!) https://t.co/XXwns1ZLYa — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 1, 2017

I'll take 1/2 my kids candy, store it in a Cyprus tax shelter, then declare bankruptcy to teach her about capitalism https://t.co/7OAOjFYjQx — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) November 1, 2017

Or, you could take 99% of the candy and give it to the richest kid on the block to teach her about crony capitalism.#WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/jQPa7cumM2 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 1, 2017

Nah. Just take some candy from your trick or treaters & give her even more. Never too early to teach her about her grandfather's tax code. https://t.co/yzJaQOK96h — Esther Choo (@choo_ek) October 31, 2017