Samantha Bee Skewers Trump's EPA Chief in Segment Titled "Scott Pruitt vs. The World"

In Wednesday night's episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, which was dedicated to the growing threat of climate change, the late-night host called out the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for "stabbing the environment with a deregulation shiv."

Bee introduced EPA administrator Scott Pruitt—a key player in the Trump administration's efforts to roll back environmental regulations—with a series of clips displaying his commitment to bolstering the U.S. coal industry.

"Putting Pruitt in charge of the EPA was like putting the fox in the henhouse," Bee said. "I'm sorry—for future viewers, foxes and hens were two animals that lived on earth before climate change rendered them extinct."

Bee also used segment to make an official request for a public hearing to discuss Pruitt's plans to withdraw from former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which aimed to cut emissions from U.S. power plants. The deadline to submit a hearing request is Oct. 31.

Watch: