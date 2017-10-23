Have You Seen These Prototypes for Trump's "Ridiculous" Border Wall?

Published on
by

Have You Seen These Prototypes for Trump's "Ridiculous" Border Wall?

Will lowly competition between these proposals for Trump's "stupid, dumb" border wall be the most Americans ever see of it?

by
0 Comments

A woman walk past prototype sections of a border wall between Mexico and the United States under construction on October 5, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. Prototypes of the border wall propopsed by President Donald Trump are being built just north of the U.S.- Mexico border, where competitors who are hoping to gain approval to build the wall have until the first of next month to complete their work. (Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

If you haven't yet seen them, a variety of journalists have been getting an up-close look of the prototypes that have been proposed for President Donald Trump's border wall—a project that was a centerpiece of his xenophobic presidential campaign but derided by critics with a adjectives that have ranged from "dumb" and "stupid" to "ridiculous" and "cruel."

Staged near an existing fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego in California, the eight sections of wall are now on display for review and testing.

Over the weekend, Business Inside posted this video offering a closer look:

Naomi Klein Block

And on Monday, MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff also reported from the site from the Mexican side where also interviewed locals for their opinion the project:

Soboroff reports that U.S. border officials purposefully situated the prototypes away from where they could be subject to the kind of public protests they believed the structures would generate. If the wall is ever funded by Congress or built, however, that effort will likely prove increasingly difficult.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Share This Article

More in:
U.S.
,
Immigration, Mexico, Donald Trump, Infrastructure