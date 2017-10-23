Have You Seen These Prototypes for Trump's "Ridiculous" Border Wall?

If you haven't yet seen them, a variety of journalists have been getting an up-close look of the prototypes that have been proposed for President Donald Trump's border wall—a project that was a centerpiece of his xenophobic presidential campaign but derided by critics with a adjectives that have ranged from "dumb" and "stupid" to "ridiculous" and "cruel."

Staged near an existing fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego in California, the eight sections of wall are now on display for review and testing.

Over the weekend, Business Inside posted this video offering a closer look:

And on Monday, MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff also reported from the site from the Mexican side where also interviewed locals for their opinion the project:

Greetings from Mexico. Got an up-close look at Trump's almost-done border wall prototypes from both sides of border. https://t.co/AJULBGx5RP — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) October 23, 2017

Soboroff reports that U.S. border officials purposefully situated the prototypes away from where they could be subject to the kind of public protests they believed the structures would generate. If the wall is ever funded by Congress or built, however, that effort will likely prove increasingly difficult.