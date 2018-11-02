Stop Blaming Millennials for Not Voting. Blame America’s Screwed-up System—and Fix It!

When you don’t know what to believe it’s imperative to have independent news sources. Please support Common Dreams! —Susan Sarandon, Actress/Activist

These are times of danger. These are times of possibility. Common Dreams knows we all must be vigilant AND hopeful. —John Nichols, The Nation

Support Common Dreams - an invaluable non-profit independent newscenter. —Bianca Jagger, Human Rights Advocate

We know the MSM is literally “bought”. We have to have a media. It’s in our hands - Common Dreams. —RoseAnn DeMoro, National Nurses United

Over one thousand Common Dreams readers have donated to this Fall Campaign. Each donation brings us closer. But we are still short, and we will be unable to continue if we don't reach our goal. Tonight is the deadline. Can you pitch in today?