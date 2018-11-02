In Ohio, A Key Test for Politicians Willing to Challenge Corporate Power
If Cordray’s message of economic Populism and Progressivism prevails in this election, it will show not only the Democratic Party but the Nation that fighting for the people against entrenched corporate power is a winning strategy and the future of the Republic.
This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.
Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.
Over one thousand Common Dreams readers have donated to this Fall Campaign. Each donation brings us closer. But we are still over $17,000 short, and we will be unable to continue if we don't reach our goal. We are running out of time. Can you pitch in today? Without Your Support We Simply Won't Exist.
Top Comments