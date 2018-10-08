Red Alert: Georgia Voters Must Check Today To See If They've Been Purged From Voting

EMERGENCY!!!

Georgia has purged nearly 10% of its registered voters –nearly 750,000 people from the voting rolls without their even knowing.

The problem is that even if they find out they’ve been purged, unless they reregister by Tuesday, October 9th, they won’t be allowed to vote.

According to Rolling Stone investigative reporter Greg Palast, approximately 750,000 Georgia voters have been purged.

Palast reports that one of the purge's prime tools was Operation Crosscheck, the brainchild of Trump Voter-Suppresser-In-Chief Kris Kobach (Kansas’s Secretary of State who is in a dead head with Democrat Laura Kelly for Governor of Kansas.) It's designed to suppress the vote particularly of minority voters.

The Georgia purge is led by Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brian Kelly who is now running for Governor against Democrat Stacey Abrahms, who could become the first African American governor in American history.

Many of the people purged have Hispanic, Asian or African American names. So if your name is Hernandez, Kim, Jackson, or any common minority name, be particularly vigilant.

“Purge by junkmail” was Georgia’s method for eliminating 10% of the state’s voters. If you didn’t vote in 2014/2016, an innocuous postcard was sent to your mailbox. If you didn’t return this seeming piece of junk mail, you were tossed from the voter rolls.

It’s true that some of the purges were legitimate, because voters had moved out of the state or district or passed away. But tens or hundreds of thousands more were purged for ignoring junk mail. According to Palast, “We found one woman who moved from one side of the building to the other” and was purged.

By setting the Tuesday, October 9th deadline to re-register or lose the vote in November, Georgia has made it extremely difficult to fix this problem of its own making.

But remember that Democrat Jon Osoff lost Georgia’s special House election in Georgia’s 6th district by only about 9,000 votes. So with the Georgia Gubernatorial race and many House and statehouse races expected to be close, re-registering even a relative handful of wrongfully purged voters could determine the outcome.

