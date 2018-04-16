Trump’s Attack on Syria: An Illegal Piece of Choreographed Theater

My take on the recent U.S. strike (in concert with a few European lackeys) on Syria is that it was carefully choreographed political theater where everyone performed to perfection the roles assigned them by Washington. The supporting actors understood they had no choice but to watch the U.S. finesse its way out of a sticky situation.
Finally, the United States operates from the following sense of unmitigated hubris: “Because we own the world we do whatever we choose. So, do as we say, or else.” Given a rising China and a resurgent Russia, this exaggerated sense of omnipotence may be the empire’s undoing. We would be well advised to prevent our rulers from taking us and the rest of the world down with them.
