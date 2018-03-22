What the Death of a White Rhino Really Tells Us

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world, died at the age of 45 in Kenya on Tuesday. Just two northern w—hite rhinos remain — Sudan's daughter and granddaughter. This majestic species has been all but wiped out by poaching, and may soon face the fate of the northern black rhino: extinction.

Sudan lived at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, a private reserve I've visited several times, where rangers work tirelessly to protect elephants, rhinos and other wildlife (but especially rhinos) from indefatigable poachers.

He was spared death at the hands of such hunters. But his protected circumstances are an important reminder.

Indeed, it's easy for outsiders to look at a photo of Sudan and read about his armed security detail and wonder why he needed it. Why would anyone risk death themselves in an attempt to kill such a spectacular endangered creature in the first place? And why would the decimation of an entire species do nothing to deter hunters who stalk them into oblivion?