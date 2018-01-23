The Trumpy Awards, Round Two: Worst Anti-Democratic Action

It’s not just the Academy Awards out with its nominations today.

Here comes the second installment of Trumpy nominations – highlighting the worst of the worst of the Trump administration.

Today’s category: Worst Anti-Democratic Action.

Trump’s assault on democracy is no accident. Not only does Trump not respect traditional democratic norms, his core notion of presidential powers is fundamentally authoritarian. Trump himself sabotages his authoritarian instincts by incompetence, laziness and self-contradictory pronouncements; he does not bring to the project the committed focus of a Vladmir Putin. Nonetheless, he’s doing considerable damage to democratic institutions and resultingly to identifiable communities. If the country faces a real or concocted terrorist attack or military confrontation, there is no telling how our democracy will fare. And, while Trump’s disregard for polite behavior separates him from other politicians, he disdain for democratic process does not. As commentators such as E.J. Dionne, Norm Ornstein and Thomas Mann and Nancy MacLean argue, corporate extremists and the extremist Republican Congress have paved the way for the current moment through a steady undermining of democratic practice and institutions.

The judges had a lot to consider in selecting today’s nominees. They decided against a nomination combining all of Trump’s tweets and expressed hostility to democratic principles, choosing instead to focus on more discrete actions. There was a strong case for inclusion of the nomination and confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, one of the most outlandish power grabs in memory and one which will haunt the nation for decades; but the judges determined that the worst democratic abuse in this regard was the Mitch McConnell-led block on Merrick Garland, which occurred prior to Trump taking office.

The nominees that rose above the pack and were selected as finalists for Worst Anti-Democratic Action are:

