Apple Polishing: The Tech Giant’s Devious Attempt to Support Trump’s Tax-Cut Fantasies

Apple’s recent announcement touting plans for American investments and what it will pay in U.S. taxes on its offshore profits is full of misleading statements, vague promises and spin. Conservative commentary on the announcement (including by President Trump) has read into it a claim that’s not there: that the company’s investments are due to the new GOP tax giveaway law.

Nevertheless, Apple’s plain purpose is to curry favor with the Trump administration by creating the mirage of positive economic news closely following the tax overhaul. The goal is to obscure the fact that the new law is a massive giveaway to huge multinational corporations like Apple.