Israel and US Already Know Who Assassinated Aysengur Eygi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was working to “gather the facts” about U.S. citizen Aysenur Eygi’s killing by Israel military forces.

They Know

Blinken doesn’t need time to “gather the facts.”

The facts are already known to the Israeli military, the U.S. military, and the U.S. government.

They know exactly who assassinated International Solidarity Movement (ISM) member and U.S. citizen Aysenur Eygi on September 6, 2024.

They know which unit was in Beita village for the peaceful prayer demonstration against the illegal Israeli settlement of Evyatar. They know the names of the snipers who fired the shots.

They also know the names of the Israeli soldiers who killed the 17 Palestinians who have been assassinated in Beita in the past four years since 2020.

The Israeli military has the records of what unit was assigned to Beita every day that a Palestinian was murdered.

They have the names of every person in the unit and they know which persons fired tear gas and which persons fired live ammunition.

After each time live ammunition was fired they interviewed everyone who fired ammunition.

Additionally, and not surprisingly, the soldier who saw his bullet knock someone down would take credit for it each time.

So the Israeli military knows perfectly well who killed Aysenur and they also know who killed the 17 Palestinians who have been murdered by Israeli military in Beita since 2020:

– Mohammed Hamayyel, age 15 (March 11, 2020)

– Islam Dwikat, 22 (April 9, 2020)

– Karam Amin Dwikat, 17 (October 15, 2023)

– Issa Sliman Barham, 40 (May 14, 2021)

– Tareq Ommar Snobar, 27 (May 16, 2021)

– Zakaria Maher Hamayyel, 25 (May 28, 2021)

– Mohammed Said Hamayyel, 15 (June 11, 2021)

– Ahmad Zahi Bani Shamsa, 15 (June 16, 2021)

– Shadi Ommar Sharafa, 41 (July 27, 2021)

– Imad Ali Dwikat, 38 (August 6, 2021)

– Mohammed Ali Khbeissa, 27 (September 24, 2021)

– Jamil Jamal Abu Ayyash, 32 (December 1, 2021)

– Fawaz Ahmad Hamayyel, 47 (April 13, 2022)

– Immad Jareh Bani Shamsa, 16 (October 9, 2023)

– Mohammed Ibrahim Adili, 13 (November 23, 2023)

– Maath Ashraf Bani Shamsa, 17 (February 9, 2024)

– Ameed Ghaleb Said al-Jaroub, 34 (March 22, 2024, died of a bullet wound injury to the head sustained on August 21, 2023)

As someone who spent 29 years in the U.S. Army, I know the Israeli military knows the names of all of its snipers, just as the U.S. military knows the names of those who have been trained as U.S. snipers and who killed Afghans and Iraqis in the past decades.

Snipers: Assaults, Domestic Violence, and Suicides

However, if one had access to the data base of snipers, as well as drone operators, and the names of the Israeli and U.S. military who have been arrested for assaults, domestic violence and those who have committed suicide, I feel quite certain there would be a high correlation.

But the military—neither Israeli nor U.S.—will not do such a survey as the results would be extremely bad for recruitment.

For those in Israeli society who believe that the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and now in the West Bank must continue, get ready for your returning military.

Reaping What You Sow

As the saying goes, “You reap what you sow” and the Israeli government is already reaping a domestic backlash over the fate of the hostages and international backlash from the horrific genocide with more and more countries finally stopping sending weapons to Israel.

A bigger backlash is awaiting Israel with its assassin and killers coming home.