What I Learned About Being an American—and What Comes Next

I am not a political expert. Nor do I know all the intricacies of the electoral process. Further, I do not declare allegiance to any political party or candidate. Rather, I support democracy and the Constitution that I swore to defend when I pledged the Oath of Office as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps.

I do now understand enough, however, to realize that political stability, perhaps even national survival, requires some level of reasonable trust in our system of government and in its leadership. If I cannot muster even that then I am a fraud and have no right to call myself an American.

That being said, I must ensure that I avoid being overly naïve. After all I did once believe, wrongly I am now convinced, that as an American, I was obligated to fight communism in Vietnam so as not to have to fight it in San Francisco. As a victim of lies and deceit in the past, reason tells me that I must be vigilant, informed, perhaps even skeptical, and certainly not blindly follow and accept as fact and as just, as I once did, everything I am told and/or required to do. With age I have learned that as a citizen, even as a member of the military, probably especially as a member of the military, given its sanction to kill and to destroy, I remain a moral agent responsible for the morality and legality of my actions and decisions.

As I grew older, I have realized that I am bound by a social contract to actively participate in the democratic process, the least of which is to vote. To responsibly fulfill this obligation of citizenship, I must evaluate what our national leaders and those who aspire to leadership have done, said, and intend to do should they win election and gain power. I must also seek, as best as I am able, to understand their motivation and evaluate their character.

Further, I must familiarize myself with—and ensure compliance to—the dictates of the Constitution. I must strive to be courageous, aware, and not misled by disinformation, or intimidated by political bullies, or succumb to the threats of those who support candidates whose goals are personal wealth and power rather than the just interests of this nation and its people. To ensure quality candidates and the best possible leaders, I will not vote for the lesser evil, but only for the greater good. Whether or not my preferred candidate emerges victorious, I will abide by the results of a fair and just election unless rationally and conclusively proven otherwise. That is after all what democracy demands, the great American Experiment.

Should I disagree with the decisions and policies of those in power, which is likely given this nation’s propensity for militarism and war, I will not incite, participate in, or support insurrection or rebellion. Instead, I will work tirelessly, though nonviolently, through protest and dissent, as I have for over 50 years, to effect positive change and ensure that reason and right prevail. And finally, I will strive to make America into what it has always claimed to be, exceptional, a “city on the hill”—a model of justice, fairness, equality, and peaceful co-existence for all the people of the world no matter their race, religion, economic status, sexual preference, or nationality.