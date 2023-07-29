To Fix Our Immigration System, Start With USCIS

Republicans love talking about “fixing our broken immigration system.” However, they almost never identify any specific problem or reform that they would like to see, other than “border security.” This is likely because immigration law is complicated, and also because “fix our broken immigration system” is a euphemism for, “We don’t like all of these Latinos coming to the U.S.”

If they really wanted to fix the system, they would specifically identify the deficiencies they perceive, and then propose solutions to address them. Instead, they are happy to complain about the immigration system in vague terms and let the problems continue so that they have something they can keep campaigning on.

One thing that makes it difficult for immigrant advocates to rally support is that there is no silver bullet solution that will fix the entire immigration system. I think most Americans have a general idea that we are in need of reform, but it’s hard for them to identify what kind of reform is needed because there is so much Republican noise about immigration, and also because of the complexity of immigration law that I identified earlier.

I want to bring attention to one area of our immigration system that is badly neglected and largely invisible to the public. One of the key agencies in our immigration system is U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS. USCIS is a highly dysfunctional agency that desperately needs adequate funding and reform in order to function properly.

What is U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services? USCIS is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It was created after the terror attacks of September 11 and replaced the Immigration and Naturalization Service, or INS. USCIS is one of the most important agencies within the patchwork of federal agencies that handle immigration matters. It is responsible for adjudicating immigration benefits that people apply for. For example, if you are an employer who wants to petition for a foreign employee to work in the U.S., you will likely file an application with USCIS. If you want your foreign spouse to become a permanent resident (green card holder), you will need to file an application with USCIS. If you want to become a U.S. citizen (a process called “naturalization”), you will need to file an application with USCIS. USCIS is the prime agency that approves immigration benefits. Although there are other agencies that approve immigration benefits, USCIS is the one that you are most likely to encounter. In the 2021 fiscal year, USCIS received about 9.1 million different kinds of applications. Because it is the main agency approving (or denying) immigration benefits, it effectively functions as a gate keeper to most of the legal immigration system. Dysfunction at USCIS causes a wide range of harms, including family separation, unfilled job openings, depressed economic activity, brain drain from the U.S., mental and emotional stress, unnecessary cost, and more. Below, I will identify two specific problems with USCIS and how they can be addressed. The first change I am identifying will need to come from Congress, and the second from the president.

Congress Should Adequately Fund USCIS USCIS is badly underfunded. On its website, USCIS explains that its funding primarily comes from fees they charge when people file applications for immigration benefits. If you’ve ever applied for any kind of immigration benefit, you know that each type of application has a filing fee associated with it that you must pay. For the 2021 fiscal year, approximately 97% of USCIS’s funding came from these fees. USCIS operates like a business instead of a public service, which I believe is by design. I would guess that it is set up this way to ensure two outcomes: USCIS’s funding does not impact the budget deficit because it generates its own funding; USCIS never has enough funding. The effect of insufficient funding is that USCIS has a severe backlog of applications, and it processes them at a snail’s pace. If you’ve ever had the misfortune of dealing with USCIS, you know that once you file your application, it essentially goes into a black box with no way to predict when it will be approved. This is because the USCIS fee-for-service funding structure creates an incentive for USCIS to accept applications with no incentive to approve them. USCIS collects money from you when you file your application, but it rarely has any specific deadline by which it must make a decision on your application, unless you pay thousands of dollars for Premium Processing. USCIS’s processing time results in people being separated from their loved ones. It results in companies not being able to hire the workers that they want to. I have been a practicing immigration attorney since 2017. During my time in this field, I have seen USCIS processing times continue to get slower and slower. If you are lucky, you may get a decision on your application within a few months, but most people will be waiting several months, or over a year. USCIS’s processing time results in people being separated from their loved ones. It results in companies not being able to hire the workers that they want to. I can tell you from firsthand experience that this creates a lot of mental and emotional anxiety for people. Just imagine how much human suffering we could relieve if we simply funded USCIS adequately. The fee-for-service funding model is a tool that conservatives use to cripple federal agencies. We have seen this most notoriously with the U.S. Postal Service and Social Security. In 2020, former President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration adviser Stephen Miller enacted a rule that would see USCIS raise its fees astronomically to address budget shortfalls. This was really a backdoor attempt to make immigration unaffordable and thus impossible for all but the wealthiest individuals. Fortunately, this rule was enjoined by the court, and the Trump administration withdrew its appeal, effectively killing the fee hike. If the USCIS fee-for-service funding structure remains in effect and another Republican administration comes to power, I suspect we will see this same tactic used to break the legal immigration system. The solution is for Congress to fund USCIS adequately and recognize that a functional immigration system is a public good that benefits us all.