What’s Behind the First Double-Feature Writers’ and Actors’ Strike in 6 Decades

For the first time since 1960, actors and screenwriters are on strike at the same time.

As with many of the other strikes that have rippled across the United States over the past three years, this walkout is over demands for better pay and restrictions on their employers’ use of technology to replace paid work.

The actors’ strike began on July 14, 2023, after their union, SAG-AFTRA, voted to end negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major production studios. The main concerns of the union—which represents 160,000 actors and people in other creative professions—center around compensation on streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and artificial intelligence.

Screenwriters, who have been on strike since May 2, have similar concerns.

In 1965, executives made 15 times the average salary of their workers. By 2021 those top execs were earning 350 times more than the average worker—including actors.

The two strikes have halted U.S. TV and movie production. Premieres are being canceled, and Emmy-nominated actors aren’t campaigning for those prestigious TV awards.

Fast-Forward to 2023 As I explained in my 2021 book, Streaming Culture, streaming has fundamentally changed the production and consumption of both TV and film while blurring the lines between them. People consume different types of media through subscriptions and streaming technology than they do while watching broadcast TV and cable television. Actors and writers are concerned that their compensation hasn’t kept up with this transformation. And the actors who are on strike argue that the formulas in place since 1960 to calculate residuals don’t work anymore. In contrast, streaming residuals pay a flat rate for foreign and domestic streams. Residuals paid for roles in broadcast TV shows are based on the popularity of those programs, with actors earning far more for hits like Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS than for duds. Hit shows can have a second life on streaming platforms and result in actors getting paid again for that earlier work. In contrast, streaming residuals pay a flat rate for foreign and domestic streams. A streaming original film or TV show earns a set amount for residuals in its domestic market and second set amount for foreign markets. This fee doesn’t change based on popularity or the number of times a production is streamed. But streaming has changed more than residuals for actors and writers. It has also transformed how TV shows are made.

Will AI Erase Actors? SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher joins Writers Guild members at a picket line outside of Warner Bros studio in Burbank, California, on July 14, 2023. (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images) Although residuals and the number of episodes have until now been negotiable, perhaps the strike’s biggest issue is the studios’ use of artificial intelligence Actors fear studios will use AI to replace actors in the future. Without a contract that says otherwise, once a studio films an actor, it can potentially use the actor’s likeness in perpetuity. This means a background actor could be shot for one episode of a TV show and continue to be seen in the background for seasons without pay. That hasn’t happened yet, but many actors are certain it will. As Drescher continually points out in her media appearances, 99% of actors are struggling on working-class incomes. Actors object to the possibility that studios will seek to “own our likeness in perpetuity, including after we’re dead, use us in their movies without any consent, without any compensation to our performers, especially background performers,” said actor Shaan Sharma, best known for his role on The Chosen. “It’s inhumane. It is dystopian.” Until now, actors and writers say, the studios have refused to negotiate over AI with actors or writers. But both unions see AI as a threat to their members’ livelihoods, a point SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher made on MSNBC . As Drescher continually points out in her media appearances, 99% of actors are struggling on working-class incomes. Meanwhile, studio executives continue to increase their own pay. For example, in 2022, Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos earned roughly $50 million each. Warner-Discovery CEO David Zaslav earned $39 million.