Voting Like Our Lives Depend On It

As we approach National Voter Registration Day this September, it's crucial to reflect on the significance of the right to vote—a fundamental pillar of democracy that many fought tirelessly to secure. Voting is more than a civic duty; it is an expression of your voice, your values, and your vision for the future. The fight continues to this day.

For centuries, the right to vote was restricted to a privileged few. In Early America, voting rights were reserved for white, land-owning men, excluding entire populations who were deemed unworthy of having a say in the government of their country. Women, Black Americans, Indigenous peoples, and other marginalized groups were systematically excluded from the political process, their voices stifled by laws and practices designed to maintain the status quo and preserve chattel slavery.

The fight for suffrage was long and arduous. Countless individuals marched, protested, and even risked their lives to demand a seat at the table. The 15th Amendment in 1870 granted Black men the right to vote, but their full participation as citizens with a say in their communities was short-lived. White supremacists enacted barriers to voting and enforced them with gang violence. The struggle continued, culminating in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965—a landmark piece of legislation designed to eliminate the racial barriers to voting.

Registration is just the beginning. Voting requires commitment, especially in a system that can seem hostile.

Similarly, the road to women's suffrage was a century-long battle that finally resulted in the 19th Amendment in 1920. Even then, many women of color were still denied access to the polls due to discriminatory practices that persisted long after the amendment’s passage. The right to vote, once so fiercely sought, is now something many of us take for granted, to our own peril.

If voting didn’t matter, we would not be witnessing modern-day voter suppression by way of closing poll locations, limiting early and mail-in voting, and photo ID and proof of citizenship requirements. However, since 2013, when the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, 29 states have enacted nearly 100 laws to limit adult citizens’ access to the vote. Rights and freedoms, unfortunately, have not moved in a steady and forward direction in America.

Voter participation in the United States remains alarmingly low. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only about 66% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. While this was a significant increase from previous years, it still means that one-third of eligible voters did not participate. In non-presidential election years, less than half of eligible citizens vote. When only a small number of Americans exercise their right to vote, the outcome of elections is unlikely to represent the true will and wellbeing of our vast and diverse country.

National Voter Registration Day, the fourth Tuesday of September, is an opportunity to reclaim our power. Whether you’re registering for the first time, updating your information, or helping others get registered, taking this first step is crucial to making sure your voice is heard.

But registration is just the beginning. Voting requires commitment, especially in a system that can seem hostile. That’s why we must educate ourselves about the issues, understand the stakes, and recognize the impact our votes can have. It’s easy to feel like one vote doesn’t matter, but history has shown us that collective action can lead to transformative change. That is why those who resist change continue to suppress the vote, more than 150 years after the 15th Amendment. When we all show up, the power of our voices combined can create a force that is impossible to ignore.

In 2024, we have the chance to continue shaping the future of our country. Voting is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to shape our communities and our nation. It is a means of holding our leaders accountable and ensuring that our government reflects the will of the people. When we vote, we join the chorus that determines the direction of our country.

This September, commit to register or check your registration status, and help others register. Prepare to make your voice heard.

This op-ed was produced by American Forum.