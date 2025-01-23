A Citizen’s Executive Order for the Second Trump Era

EXECUTIVE ACTION

January 23, 2025

ESTABLISHING BEST PRACTICES FOR MAINTAINING SANITY AND A SENSE OF INTEGRITY OVER THE COMING YEARS OF THE REPUBLICAN ADMINISTRATION AND BEYOND

WHEREAS, in light of the vindictive tone; short-sighted, self-serving orders; and dangerous, ill-advised decisions expressed by the incoming President, it is essential that there be maintained, to the degree to which I can control, in my own being, household, community, and society, a level of mindfulness, well-being, consideration, kindness, and integrity, enabling behavior and actions in alignment with the highest standards of civil discourse with respect for ourselves, our democracy, human rights, and equitable treatment and opportunity for all those in our country and abroad:

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as a Thinking Human Being and U.S. Citizen by Birthright, and by the Constitution and the statutes of the United States,

I DECLARE THE FOLLOWING:

1. ANY AND ALL NECESSARY STEPS WILL BE TAKEN with the goal of bending the arc of history toward justice, no matter how slow and painful the process, to address and reproach, immediately and clearly, all who mistreat, emotionally, verbally, or physically, others on the basis of age, racial or gender identity, or sexual preference; and protect those who may be victimized, whether as individuals or on an institutional level, by such behaviors; to speak truth to power by communicating regularly with legislators and executive branch staff and to vote in all elections for candidates who uphold my values; to avoid and discredit unverified news sources; to limit exposure to social media, with immediate and complete withdrawal from negative and innaccurate feeds and posts, while employing it to be a voice for peace, human rights, and environmental sustainability; to consciously reduce energy consumption by employing all available means including bicycling for transportation and by limiting my use of fossil fuels; to actively contribute to the betterment of the local community by volunteering and spreading kindness; and, to avoid partaking in the unnecessary consumer consumption that fuels the country’s wealth gap while directing resources toward just and appropriate uses.

2. OPPORTUNITIES SHALL BE CREATED AND PRIORITIZED for self-care, reflection, and creativity that will allow for physical and emotional health and sustainability over the course of time. These opportunities may include, but are not limited to: processing and releasing feelings appropriately rather than acting on them; taking long walks; enjoying talking with, visiting, and supporting friends and family; eating (limited amounts of) chocolate; making art; caring for and playing with children and animals; actively appreciating and nurturing the earth; and traveling.

This policy dictates that all proposed thoughts and actions be based in nonviolence and respect for all beings, with no requirement for or expectation to respect ideas and policies that are hurtful to others. These actions shall go into effect immediately, with due regard for the urgent nature of the matter, and the necessary time and energy required to maintain a sense of humor and maintain morale.

ADDENDUM: In the future, I shall refer to my high school alma mater (McKinley High School) as Denali High School and the wetland next to my trailer park as The Gulf of Justice.