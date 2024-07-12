(Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)
The Atrocities by Israel Against the People of Gaza Must End
And the U.S. government must end its support for Netanyahu’s war—not another nickel to make this horrific situation even worse.
CD Editor's Note: The following is a statement released by Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday, July 12, 2024:
While much of the media is focused on the drama of the U.S. presidential election, we must not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues to get even worse.
Nine months into this war, more than 38,000 people have been killed and 88,000 injured – 60 percent of whom are women, children, or elderly. The full toll is likely higher, with thousands more buried beneath the rubble.
Nine in ten Gazans—1.9—have been driven from their homes. Many people have been displaced four or five times, and most do not have homes to return to, with more than 60 percent of residential buildings damaged or destroyed.
The Israeli government has ignored international law and made life unlivable in Gaza. That is why Netanyahu faces possible indictment by the International Criminal Court for his actions.
Israel continues to restrict the entry of UN humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza, prevent the entry of key humanitarian items, and obstruct aid workers’ access to many areas. These restrictions have prevented aid organizations from setting up a sustained, effective response.
The results are catastrophic.
Unbelievably, one in four Gazans face starvation, some 495,000 people. The World Food Programme was forced to reduce rations in June, and many people receive only flour. Many people, including children, are sifting through the rubble for food, and boiling leaves for sustenance.
In searing heat, clean water is in short supply. Some 67 percent of water and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed. Children spend many hours each day searching for food or water, picking their way through mountains of garbage or down streets that run with sewage.
These conditions have spread dangerous diseases like hepatitis and diarrhea, yet most hospitals and health clinics have been destroyed by the bombardment, and some 500 health care workers killed.
Hamas started this war with the horrific terrorist attack on October 7th, which killed 1,200 innocent Israelis and took hundreds of hostages. Israel had a right to respond. But Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has waged total war against the entire Palestinian people, without distinction. The Israeli government has ignored international law and made life unlivable in Gaza. That is why Netanyahu faces possible indictment by the International Criminal Court for his actions.
Yet, in the midst of this horror and violations of international law, the United States continues to send billions of dollars and thousands of bombs and other weapons to support this war. We, as Americans, are complicit.
We must end our support for Netanyahu’s war. Not another nickel to make this horrific situation even worse. I intend to do everything I can to block further arms transfers to Israel, including through joint resolutions of disapproval of any arms sales. The United States must not help a right-wing extremist and war criminal continue this atrocity.
