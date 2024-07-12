The Atrocities by Israel Against the People of Gaza Must End

CD Editor's Note: The following is a statement released by Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday, July 12, 2024:



While much of the media is focused on the drama of the U.S. presidential election, we must not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues to get even worse.



Nine months into this war, more than 38,000 people have been killed and 88,000 injured – 60 percent of whom are women, children, or elderly. The full toll is likely higher, with thousands more buried beneath the rubble.



Nine in ten Gazans—1.9—have been driven from their homes. Many people have been displaced four or five times, and most do not have homes to return to, with more than 60 percent of residential buildings damaged or destroyed.