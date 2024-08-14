Retirees Mark Social Security’s 89th Anniversary with Events Across the Country

Recognizing the essential role that Social Security has played in helping older Americans retire with dignity and live more financially secure lives, members of the Alliance for Retired Americans are hosting more than 40 events this week to celebrate and educate the public about the importance of the program on its 89th birthday.

From Connecticut to California and Michigan to Arizona, the events range fromrallies and birthday parties with cake and music to policy discussions with members of Congress.

“Sixty-eight millionAmericans receive Social Security benefits each month, including retirees, surviving family members and people with disabilities. These benefits are earned over a lifetime of work and help ensure older Americans have financial security in retirement,” said Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans. “We’re encouraging our retiree members to speak out to make sure that Social Security is strengthened so it will continue to be there for our children and grandchildren.”

In Warren, Michigan retirees discussed the importance of strengthening Social Security with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Carl Marlinga, Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District. Nevada Alliance members celebrated at two events, one with Rep. Susie Lee and one with Rep. Dina Titus.

At several events, Alliance members presented their members of Congress with the Alliance’s “Retiree Hero” award for their 100% pro-retiree score in the Alliance’s annual Congressional Voting Record. Pennsylvania Alliance members honored Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Brendan Boyle at a Philadelphia labor hall with Retiree Hero awards for their perfect scores.

In Florida, Sen. Rick Scott was presented with the Alliance’s “Retiree Zero” recognizing his 0% score in the Alliance’s Congressional Voting Record.

The Social Security anniversary comes with less than 90 days until Election Day. “It is critical that older Americans pay attention to the candidates’ records,” Fiesta added. “Vice President Harris has always voted to strengthen and protect Social Security while Donald Trump’s proposed budgets slashed Social Security’s budgets. Trump also tried to cut Social Security’s dedicated funding source while he was in office.”