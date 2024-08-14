Retirees Mark Social Security’s 89th Anniversary with Events Across the Country

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Recognizing the essential role that Social Security has played in helping older Americans retire with dignity and live more financially secure lives, members of the Alliance for Retired Americans are hosting more than 40 events this week to celebrate and educate the public about the importance of the program on its 89th birthday.
From Connecticut to California and Michigan to Arizona, the events range fromrallies and birthday parties with cake and music to policy discussions with members of Congress.
“Sixty-eight millionAmericans receive Social Security benefits each month, including retirees, surviving family members and people with disabilities. These benefits are earned over a lifetime of work and help ensure older Americans have financial security in retirement,” said Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans. “We’re encouraging our retiree members to speak out to make sure that Social Security is strengthened so it will continue to be there for our children and grandchildren.”
In Warren, Michigan retirees discussed the importance of strengthening Social Security with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Carl Marlinga, Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District. Nevada Alliance members celebrated at two events, one with Rep. Susie Lee and one with Rep. Dina Titus.
At several events, Alliance members presented their members of Congress with the Alliance’s “Retiree Hero” award for their 100% pro-retiree score in the Alliance’s annual Congressional Voting Record. Pennsylvania Alliance members honored Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Brendan Boyle at a Philadelphia labor hall with Retiree Hero awards for their perfect scores.
In Florida, Sen. Rick Scott was presented with the Alliance’s “Retiree Zero” recognizing his 0% score in the Alliance’s Congressional Voting Record.
The Social Security anniversary comes with less than 90 days until Election Day. “It is critical that older Americans pay attention to the candidates’ records,” Fiesta added. “Vice President Harris has always voted to strengthen and protect Social Security while Donald Trump’s proposed budgets slashed Social Security’s budgets. Trump also tried to cut Social Security’s dedicated funding source while he was in office.”
The Alliance for Retired Americans is a national organization with 4.4 million members that advocates for retirement security for all Americans.202-637-5399
"The U.S. faces a fork in the road starting in January of 2025 with two climate and energy policy pathways that are highly divergent."
The California-based think tank Energy Innovation on Wednesday published a report showing that the right-wing Project 2025 manifesto, if implemented by a Republican administration, would increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2.7 billion metric tons by 2030 and cause there to be 1.7 million fewer jobs in that year, compared to the current trajectory.
The analysis illustrates the stakes of the 2024 presidential election. Project 2025 includes a 922-page plan of action written by right-wing groups, covering a wide array of public policy areas including energy and climate. Republican nominee Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from the plan, which has been the subject of extensive scrutiny over the last two months and has proven unpopular with the American public, but it's broadly in keeping with his agenda, observers say.
The Energy Innovation report assesses the Project 2025 scenario against both current policies and a hypothetical "continued climate leadership" scenario in which the U.S. strengthens its climate policies to meet its commitments under the Paris agreement.
"The U.S. faces a fork in the road starting in January of 2025 with two climate and energy policy pathways that are highly divergent," Anand Gopal, the think tank's executive director of policy research and a co-author of the report, toldThe Guardian.
The report authors credited strong federal policy under the Biden administration with significantly lowering the country's emissions trajectory, thanks to new laws and standards, most notably the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The result is that the U.S. is on track to lower emissions by 37% from its 2005 baseline by 2030. This puts the country "within striking distance" of meeting its 2030 commitment under the Paris agreement, which is to reduce emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels.
Instead of closing that gap, a second Trump administration using Project 2025 as a blueprint would widen it considerably. Project 2025 calls for the repeal of most of the IRA, including clean energy tax credits. It also proposes eliminating emissions standards for appliances, making vehicle fuel economy standards less strict, expanding oil and gas leases, and increasing liquefied natural gas export capacity, among other measures.
Trump's critics say that the Project 2025 agenda, despite his efforts to distance himself from it, is in keeping with his "drill, baby, drill" motto—which is written in all caps in his party's platform.
The Energy Innovation report shows that Project 2025 would, in addition to its negative impact on emissions, also be bad for jobs. There would be 1.7 million fewer jobs in 2030 if the plan was implemented, compared to the current trajectory, the report says.
The authors wrote that while fossil fuel sectors would have more jobs under a Project 2025 scenario, those job gains would be "more than offset by job losses elsewhere in the economy," due to the lost green jobs. They cited research showing that Biden administration policies including the IRA had already generated significant jobs.
The report also found that an administration guided by Project 2025 would have deleterious effects on public health, gross domestic product, and household expenses.
Energy Innovation's estimate of the climate impact of a second Trump administration may in fact be a conservative one. A previous analysis by Carbon Brief, a data journalism website based in the United Kingdom, found that a Trump victory would lead to about 4 billion metric tons of added greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to the 2.7 billion metric tons cited in Wednesday's report.
The vice presidential candidate touted his record of signing pro-worker legislation as the governor of Minnesota, and attacked Donald Trump for waging "war on working people."
Making his first solo campaign stop since being named as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz selected unionized government workers as his audience on Tuesday—sending the message that he is "more than an ally."
The Democratic vice presidential candidate "understands us because he is one of us—a union brother who spent years as a public service worker in his community," said Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). "He embodies the very best of public service—leading with empathy, looking after everyone and leaving behind no one."
Walz, who was a dues-paying member of the National Education Association during his years as a high school teacher, told AFSCME members at the union's 46th international convention in Los Angeles about his strong record of fighting for workers' rights as governor of Minnesota, and said they can count on solidarity from both him and Harris.
"We know that when unions are strong, America is strong," Walz said. "That's why Vice President Harris and I have both joined workers on the picket line."
Walz last year signed into law a legislative package including paid family and medical leave, a prohibition on non-compete clauses, a ban on anti-union captive audience meetings, and a provision allowing teachers to bargain over educator-to-student ratios, among other pro-worker measures.
The governor's comments about captive audience meetings, which employers mandate that workers attend in order to listen to one-sided claims and arguments against unionization, won applause from observers on social media.
With the pro-worker policies passed by his state's Democratic legislature and signed by him in place, said Walz, "Minnesota is one of the best states for workers in the nation. That's our vision for the entire country."
Watch the whole speech below:
Walz also took aim at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), saying they have "waged war on working people."
Vance opposed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would expand the rights of workers to unionize their workplaces, and voted to strike down an update to the National Labor Relations Board's joint-employer rule, which aimed to give workers more power at companies that use third-party contractors.
Walz's speech came a day after Trump praised Tesla's billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, for firing striking workers in a conversation the two held on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.
Trump's comment that Musk was "the greatest cutter" led the United Auto Workers to file federal charges against both men on Tuesday, with the union saying the remarks amounted to worker intimidation.
"The only thing those two guys know about working people is how to work to take advantage of them," Walz said on Tuesday of Trump and Vance, adding that Trump was a "scab" for supporting so-called "right to work" laws, which allow employees at unionized companies to opt out of paying dues to the union while still benefiting from collective bargaining.
Unlike Trump, said Walz, he and Harris "know exactly who built this country."
"It was nurses, it was teachers, and it was state and local government employees that built this nation," he said. "People in this room built the middle class."
"Authorizing billions of dollars in new arms transfers effectively provides Israel a carte blanche to continue its atrocities in Gaza," said one critic.
The Biden administration on Tuesday approved roughly $20 billion in additional U.S.-made weapons for Israel's military as the death toll from its catastrophic assault on Gaza neared 40,000, with dozens killed over just the past 24 hours in Israeli attacks across the besieged enclave.
The pending sale includes dozens of F15 fighter jets, tens of thousands of 120mm mortar shells, over 32,700 tank shells, and 30 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles. The Biden administration notified Congress of the sale on Tuesday, prompting calls for lawmakers to block the latest weapons transfer as U.S.-backed Israeli atrocities in Gaza mount.
Both chambers of Congress are currently on August recess.
"The Senate should introduce a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to block the sale of F-15 fighter jets, related munitions, and other arms to Israel, a package which, if executed, would be in violation of U.S. and international laws," Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) said in a statement Tuesday.
Josh Paul, a senior adviser to DAWN who resigned from the U.S. State Department last year over the Biden administration's arming of Israel, said that "the people of Gaza are pleading for food and medicine as Israel continues to rebuff the Biden administration's pleas to ramp down its deliberate bombardment of civilians and allow aid to reach the starving population."
"Authorizing billions of dollars in new arms transfers," Paul warned, "effectively provides Israel a carte blanche to continue its atrocities in Gaza and to escalate the conflict to Lebanon—and doing so while Congress is in recess is especially craven."
The weapons approval came just days after Israeli forces used at least one U.S.-made bomb in a deadly attack on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City. Save the Children said the bombing was "the deadliest attack on a school since last October."
Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the peace group CodePink, called the administration's pending arms sale "sickening beyond words" and said that "we in the U.S. must rise up and demand an end to this."
Jewish Voice for Peace Action echoed that message, writing on social media that "the U.S. is directly responsible for this genocide."
"It must end," the group added. "ARMS EMBARGO NOW."
The Biden administration announced the latest arms approval amid a cascade of fresh horrors in Gaza, much of which is in the grip of famine as Israel's right-wing leadership continues to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and sabotage cease-fire negotiations.
Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 36 people over the past 24 hours, according to the enclave's health ministry, including a pair of newborn twins.
"Asser, a boy, and Ayssel, a girl, were just four days old when their father Mohammed Abu al-Qumsan went to collect their birth certificates," the BBCreported Wednesday. "While he was away, his neighbors called to say their home in Deir al-Balah had been bombed. The strike also killed his wife and the twins' grandmother."
The region is also careening toward all-out war as the world awaits Iran's expected military response to Israel's most recent assassination campaign.
Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said Wednesday that "by approving another massive shipment of arms to the far-right Israeli government, the Biden administration is pouring gasoline on a fire that could engulf millions across the region."
"The increasingly unhinged Israeli government has demonstrated time and again that it not only intends to continue its brutal genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, but also to provoke a broader regional war," said Mitchell. "It's time for the Biden administration to wake up to reality: The Israeli government is not a rational actor, it is not an ally, and it is trying to drag our nation into an all-out war."