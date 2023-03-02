March, 02 2023, 11:25am EDT
For Immediate Release
Israel’s Smotrich is calling for genocide — Biden must refuse to allow him entry and withdraw U.S. military funding
"If Biden fails to take action at this moment, the U.S. will be fully complicit in the violence that comes next."
Just days after Israeli settlers carried out massive, orchestrated attacks on the Palestinian town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on his support for the settler violence, calling for the entire town to be “wiped out.” In the face of undeniable incitement to genocide by a sitting Israeli government official, the Biden administration must take action to immediately withdraw unconditional U.S. military funding and support for the Israeli government, and refuse to allow Smotrich entry to the U.S. on his upcoming planned trip.
Last Sunday, in the worst settler attack in decades, hundreds of Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian villages of Huwara, Zatara, and Burin, burning homes to the ground, lighting vehicles on fire, and injuring 350 Palestinians. At least one Palestinian, 37-year-old Sameh al-Aqtash, was killed, just days after returning from volunteering with relief efforts in Turkey. Sameh was the father of three children. During the attacks, the Israeli military prevented ambulances and medics from treating the injured and stopped journalists from entering the towns.
On the day of the attacks, Smotrich, along with several other Israeli government officials, publicly supported the settlers’ attacks. Days later, he reiterated and clarified his stance, saying “The village of Hawara needs to be wiped out. I think that the State of Israel needs to do that.”
Smotrich’s call for state-sanctioned ethnic cleansing of Palestinians comes just days after the Israeli government gave him sweeping powers over the civil administration of the occupied West Bank, including control over settlement planning.
During its first two months in office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right extremist coalition government is behaving exactly as promised: launching an escalated phase of state violence against Palestinians. In the first six weeks of 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 65 Palestinians. Last year was already the deadliest for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2004, and 2023 is now set to out-pace it.
Smotrich is scheduled to travel to the U.S. on March 12 to speak at the Israel Bonds conference. In the face of Smotrich’s unabashed call for genocide against Palestinians, the Biden administration must go further than hollow words of condemnation. The U.S. should immediately end its unconditional U.S. military funding and support for the Israeli government, and refuse to allow Smotrich entry to the U.S. on his upcoming planned trip.
Beth Miller, Political Director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action:
"It is time for the Biden administration to end its hollow words of concern and condemnation and to start taking action. Bezalel Smotrich, an Israeli government official with sweeping power over the occupied West Bank, is publicly and unabashedly inciting genocide and supporting settler pogroms. If Biden fails to take action at this moment, the U.S. will be fully complicit in the violence that comes next."
Beth Miller is available to speak with the media.
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
'You'll Be Hearing From Me as Long as I'm Here,' Daniel Ellsberg Vows After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
"I work better under a deadline. It turns out that I live better under a deadline," the Pentagon Papers whistleblower quipped.
Mar 02, 2023
News
Daniel Ellsberg, whose leaking of the Pentagon Papers and decades of anti-war activity have inspired generations of whistleblowers and activists, said Wednesday that he has terminal cancer, but that there's "tons more" movement work for him to do before he's gone.
The former nuclear war planner-turned-disarmament campaigner, who is 91 years old, notified friends and supporters in an email Wednesday morning that he had "difficult news to impart":
On February 17, without much warning, I was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer on the basis of a CT scan and an MRI... I'm sorry to report to you that my doctors have given me three to six months to live. Of course, they emphasize that everyone's case is individual; it might be more, or less.
Ellsberg, who will not undergo chemotherapy—he says it "offers no promise"—wrote that he is "not in any physical pain."
"In fact, after my hip replacement surgery in late 2021, I feel better physically than I have in years," he said.
"As I just told my son Robert: He's long known (as my editor) that I work better under a deadline. It turns out that I live better under a deadline," he quipped.
\u201cI'm trying to take this in. @DanielEllsberg changed my life when I spent 10 days at his home interviewing him in 2015. He is one of America\u2019s greatest heroes & intellectuals. His message must be carried on. He never lost hope. Please read his words. https://t.co/BSse5MMQaB\u201d— Arn Menconi (he/him) (@Arn Menconi (he/him)) 1677724185
Whistleblowers and activists hailed a man one anti-nuclear campaigner called "a change-maker, a disrupter, and an icon."
RootsAction co-founder and director Norman Solomon, a longtime friend and collaborator, told Common Dreams that "words can't really convey what Dan Ellsberg has meant to the world, and along the way what he has been wonderfully giving to countless people he has reached out to and who've reached out to him."
"In public, he has been a beacon of integrity and truth, willing to say and do what the warmakers and nuclear-holocaust planners find completely unacceptable," he added. "In private, his thoughtful kindness and daily commitment to humanity are central to his being. And I want to emphasize right now that nothing in the world is more important to read and heed than Dan's monumental book The Doomsday Machine."
"I want to emphasize right now that nothing in the world is more important to read and heed than Dan's monumental book The Doomsday Machine."
John Kiriakou, the former CIA case officer and analyst who was jailed after he revealed U.S. torture in the so-called War on Terror, wrote on his Substack that "after my arrest in 2012 after blowing the whistle on the CIA's torture program, it was Dan who talked sense to me and convinced me that I was stronger than I realized."
"It was thanks to him that I didn't do something drastic," he added. "And then when I was serving 23 months in prison, Dan wrote to me religiously, sent books, and offered his friendship and encouragement. I love the guy. This is a blow for all Americans."
In Wednesday's email, Ellsberg reflected upon his life and work:
When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was). Yet in the end, that action—in ways I could not have foreseen, due to [then-President Richard] Nixon's illegal responses—did have an impact on shortening the war. In addition, thanks to Nixon's crimes, I was spared the imprisonment I expected, and I was able to spend the last 50 years with Patricia and my family, and with you, my friends.
"What's more," he continued, "I was able to devote those years to doing everything I could think of to alert the world to the perils of nuclear war and wrongful interventions: lobbying, lecturing, writing, and joining with others in acts of protest and nonviolent resistance."
"I wish I could report greater success for our efforts," Ellsberg lamented. "As I write, 'modernization' of nuclear weapons is ongoing in all nine states that possess them (the U.S. most of all). Russia is making monstrous threats to initiate nuclear war to maintain its control over Crimea and the Donbas—like the dozens of equally illegitimate first-use threats that the U.S. government has made in the past to maintain its military presence in South Korea, Taiwan, South Vietnam, and (with the complicity of every member state then in NATO ) West Berlin."
"The current risk of nuclear war, over Ukraine, is as great as the world has ever seen," he emphasized just over a year into Russia's invasion.
"It is long past time—but not too late!—for the world's publics at last to challenge and resist the willed moral blindness of their past and current leaders," Ellsberg argued. "I will continue, as long as I'm able, to help these efforts.
Indeed, Ellsberg is scheduled to speak Thursday with Noam Chomsky at a Nuclear Age Peace Foundation webinar about the dangers of nuclear war during Russia's invasion of Ukraine
\u201cHappening Today - Honored to moderate this conversation on "Nuclear Dangers: The Ukraine War One Year Later" with Noam Chomsky @DanielEllsberg @rfalk13 @IvanaNHughes @napf Still time to register: https://t.co/evGb9obYLS\u201d— Cynthia Lazaroff (@Cynthia Lazaroff) 1677772146
"There's tons more to say about Ukraine and nuclear policy, of course," Ellsberg added, "and you'll be hearing from me as long as I'm here."
US Jews Say Israeli Finance Minister Should Be Barred From Country Over 'Repugnant' Comments
"It is time for the Biden administration to end its hollow words of concern and condemnation and to start taking action," said one advocate.
Mar 02, 2023
News
In the first six weeks of 2023, Israeli forces and settlers killed at least 65 Palestinian people.
Jewish-led peace groups on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to bar Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the U.S. ahead of a planned visit over his recent comments about the Palestinian town of Hawara, which was the target of a deadly rampage earlier this week by Israeli settlers.
Smotrich said after the attack that "the village of Hawara needs to be wiped out," adding, "I think that the State of Israel needs to do that."
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price denounced the comments as "repugnant" and an "incitement to violence," but progressive supporters of Palestinian rights urged the Biden administration to go further and refuse Smotrich entry to the United States.
"It is time for the Biden administration to end its hollow words of concern and condemnation and to start taking action," said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP). "Bezalel Smotrich, an Israeli government official with sweeping power over the occupied West Bank, is publicly and unabashedly inciting genocide and supporting settler pogroms. If Biden fails to take action at this moment, the U.S. will be fully complicit in the violence that comes next."
\u201cSmotrich called for an entire Palestinian town to be "wiped out".\n\nThis is a call for genocide from the government official who was granted sweeping power over the occupied West Bank.\n\n@POTUS. Failure to take action right now is complicity in whatever comes next.\u201d— Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@Jewish Voice for Peace Action) 1677705961
Sunday's violence in the occupied West Bank was "the worst settler attack in decades," said JVP, with hundreds of people living in illegal settlements burning homes and vehicles and injuring 350 Palestinians in the villages of Hawara, Zatara, and Burin. One man, a 37-year-old father of three named Sameh al-Aqtash, was killed.
The attack was called a "pogrom" by one Israeli military commander, and Israeli police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.
Smotrich, who chairs the Religious Zionist Party, made clear that he feels the only thing wrong with the attack was that it wasn't carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), saying, "I think that the state of Israel needs to [wipe out the town], but God forbid not individual people."
He later doubled down on his comments, accusing the media of misinterpreting them even as he refused to retract the remarks and claiming Hawara "is a hostile village that has become a terrorist outpost."
Circulating a petition calling on supporters to demand President Joe Biden bar Smotrich from entering the U.S., Americans for Peace Now said the finance minister looked at the carnage in Hawara and thought, "Let's finish the job."
"This goes beyond his previous hateful incitement. This is calling for a war crime. And it's doing so at a time where it’s more evident than ever that incitement like this has fatal consequences," said the group. "We must be clear: the only thing that should be wiped out is this violent and hateful ideology. It is unacceptable abroad and it is unacceptable here."
JVP noted that Smotrich's "call for state-sanctioned ethnic cleansing of Palestinians comes just days after the Israeli government gave him sweeping powers over the civil administration of the occupied West Bank, including control over settlement planning," following a deal with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Smotrich is scheduled to travel to the U.S. on March 12 to speak at the Israel Bonds conference.
The U.S. has previously barred government officials from Nigeria and Cameroon, citing their incitement to violence.
"The Biden administration should not allow senior government officials inciting atrocities against Palestinian civilians to spread their violent and hateful rhetoric in the United States, just as it has banned government officials inciting violence against civilians from several African countries," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN. "The 'exceptional' nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship should have its limits, and banning Smotrich would send an important signal that the U.S. will not tolerate such dangerous, reckless incitement to violence."
In the first six weeks of 2023, Israeli forces and settlers killed at least 65 Palestinian people.
US Trampling of Abortion Rights Violates International Law, Groups Tell UN Experts
"The U.S. must be castigated on the world stage for its treatment of women, girls, and others who can become pregnant," said one advocate.
Mar 02, 2023
News
The June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, which has enabled Republican lawmakers to prohibit or restrict abortion in more than half of the states, unleashed a life-threatening crisis and should be condemned as a violation of the country's obligations under international law.
So wrote nearly 200 organizations and individual advocates in a Thursday letter that details the devastating consequences of the court's 6-3 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization and asks a pair of United Nations working groups along with 13 U.N.-appointed independent human rights experts to take immediate action.
"By overturning the established constitutional protection for access to abortion and through the passage of state laws, the U.S. is in violation of its obligations under international human rights law, codified in a number of human rights treaties to which it is a party or a signatory," the letter states. "These human rights obligations include, but are not limited to, the rights to: life; health; privacy; liberty and security of person; to be free from torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment; freedom of thought, conscience, and religion or belief; equality and non-discrimination; and to seek, receive, and impart information."
As a result of the court's ruling, which invalidated Roe v. Wade (1973) and left the regulation of abortion up to individual states, "approximately 22 million women and girls of reproductive age in the U.S. now live in states where abortion access is heavily restricted, and often totally inaccessible," notes the letter, which was supported by a coalition of groups and experts promoting gender, economic, and racial justice, including Amnesty International USA, Human Rights Watch, and Physicians for Human Rights.
"The scale and intensity of human rights violations that the U.S. is inflicting on its population are near unfathomable at this point."
The signatories urged "the U.N. mandate holders to take up their calls to action, which include communicating with the U.S. regarding the human rights violations, requesting a visit to the U.S., convening a virtual stakeholder meeting with U.S. civil society, calls for the U.S. to comply with its obligations under international law, and calls for private companies to take a number of actions to protect reproductive rights."
Christine Ryan, legal director of theGlobal Justice Center, one of 196 signatories, toldThe Guardian that "the U.S. must be castigated on the world stage for its treatment of women, girls, and others who can become pregnant—the scale and intensity of human rights violations that the U.S. is inflicting on its population are near unfathomable at this point."
"It has become almost tragically ironic that the U.S. government uses the language of human rights to condemn state abuses against citizens of other countries, be that in Iran, or Belarus," said Ryan. "These norms must be deployed against the state here at home as well. And for too long, the U.S. has been able to avoid that type of international scrutiny."
Although the GOP has led the crusade against abortion rights—from the high court justices appointed by Republican presidents to far-right state lawmakers enacting draconian bans—Ryan faulted the Biden administration for reacting in a woefully inadequate manner since last summer.
"There has been an absolute calamity in terms of public health [and] human rights," said Ryan, "and the response has been middling to poor."
