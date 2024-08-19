August, 19 2024, 04:31pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,info@earthjustice.org
Governor Newsom Vetoes Refinery Air Quality Bill
Senate Bill 674 is a critical step for public health and quality of life for fenceline communities
Today, Earthjustice and its clients are expressing profound disappointment following Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision not to sign Senate Bill 674, the Refinery Pollution Reduction and Transparency Act. The bill, authored by Senate Majority Leader Gonzalez (D – Long Beach), aimed to establish critical air monitoring standards and transparency measures for refineries, protecting the health and safety of those living near these industrial sites. SB 674 would have required refineries to promptly notify the public when emissions exceed safe thresholds, conduct quarterly reporting, provide real-time air quality data, and perform independent third-party audits. In addition, the bill mandated that root-cause analyses be completed within 24 hours of any incident, with all findings and corrective actions disclosed to the public within 14 days.
“For years, vulnerable communities have been pleading for transparency and protection from the toxic emissions that refineries spew into their homes, schools, and neighborhoods,” said Oscar Espino-Padron, senior attorney at Earthjustice’s Community Partnerships Program. “Governor Newsom’s decision not to sign SB 674 is a disappointing blow to these communities and a missed opportunity to enact meaningful change that could have saved lives and improved public health. This setback will not deter our efforts and we will keep pushing for the transparency and safeguards that our communities deserve.”
The failure to enact SB 674 leaves in place the status quo, where loopholes and insufficient monitoring continue to endanger the health of Californians living near refineries. Environmental justice communities have long endured the hazardous and sometimes deadly effects of nearby refineries, which often malfunction, and emit toxic chemicals like ammonia, formaldehyde, and benzene.
"Governor Newsom's decision not to sign SB 674 is a setback for communities like mine in West Long Beach and Carson, who have been fighting for clean air and transparency for decades," said Jan Victor Andasan, community organizer at East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice. "SB 674 was a crucial step in understanding and addressing the toxic air pollution that fenceline communities have been breathing for years. This decision leaves us vulnerable, but our fight for environmental justice is far from over. We will continue to demand the protection and transparency our communities deserve."
Earthjustice is a non-profit public interest law firm dedicated to protecting the magnificent places, natural resources, and wildlife of this earth, and to defending the right of all people to a healthy environment. We bring about far-reaching change by enforcing and strengthening environmental laws on behalf of hundreds of organizations, coalitions and communities.800-584-6460
LATEST NEWS
Thousands Kick Off DNC With Protest in Chicago Over Gaza
"For Palestinian Americans, this is a fundamental issue," said one marcher.
Aug 19, 2024
News
But threats of arrest did not deter groups including Jewish Voice for Peace from joining the march, with the local chapter saying its members would "make clear our commitment to freedom and safety for all people, from Chicago to Gaza" and as they demanded an "arms embargo now."
"Biden may want to continue sending more and more weapons to an Israeli government accused of war crimes at the international criminal court and of genocide at the international court of justice," wrote Hasan, "but Harris should take a different stance—a bolder stance, a stance that is more in line with her party's base, as well as with the American public at large."
What's expected to be the biggest protest march during this week's Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago Monday afternoon, with demonstrators demanding that Vice President Kamala Harris support an end to unconditional U.S. military support for Israel amid its assault on Gaza, now in its tenth month.
Thousands gathered in Union Park before beginning their march to the United Center, where the convention is taking place.
Protesters carried signs and banners reading, "End State Violence From Chicago to Gaza" and "Dems' Silence = Israel's Violence."
Organizers—who hoped to see 15,000 people in the streets—have expressed alarm in recent months over the Chicago Police Department's aggressive response to pro-Palestinian protests, with a legal coalition last week expressing concern about Police Superintendent Larry Snelling's intimidating comments about arresting protesters and other issues, and city officials have clashed with organizers about the route the march will take.
But threats of arrest did not deter groups including Jewish Voice for Peace from joining the march, with the local chapter saying its members would "make clear our commitment to freedom and safety for all people, from Chicago to Gaza" and as they demanded an "arms embargo now."
Organizers of the Uncommitted movement, which emerged during the Democratic primary season to pressure President Joe Biden to end his support for Israel's assault on Gaza, continue to press the Harris-Walz campaign to break with the administration's position.
While Harris initially indicated to the group a willingness to discuss support for an arms embargo earlier this month, a top adviser for the Democratic nominee said soon after that the vice president does not support ending weapons transfers to Israel.
"For Palestinian Americans, this is a fundamental issue," sociologist Eman Abdelhadi told Democracy Now! at the march. "We have spent 10 months watching our people die every day, and to ask us to simply just wait and hope that some change will happen... It's just offensive and it's completely insensitive."
As the protesters assembled on Monday, journalist Mehdi Hasan warned in a column in The Guardian that Harris should see agreeing to the demand for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an arms embargo not as a risk, but as "a moral, geopolitical, and—for the Democrats—electoral no-brainer."
"Biden may want to continue sending more and more weapons to an Israeli government accused of war crimes at the international criminal court and of genocide at the international court of justice," wrote Hasan, "but Harris should take a different stance—a bolder stance, a stance that is more in line with her party's base, as well as with the American public at large."
Keep ReadingShow Less
UAW Threatens Strike, Accusing Stellantis of Contract Breach
"In our 2023 UAW contract with Stellantis, we won historic gains," said the union. "A year later, the company wants to go back on their commitments to Stellantis autoworkers. Our answer is simple: HELL NO."
Aug 19, 2024
News
"It will not begin stamping operations for the Belvidere Mega Hub in 2025 and it will not begin production of a midsize truck in Belvidere in 2027," reads the grievance that several UAW locals are preparing to file.
Locals in Toledo, Ohio; Kokomo, Indiana; and Detroit are among those that are prepared to file the grievances; the locals represent tens of thousands of workers who will be able to authorize a strike after the grievance is filed under the Stellantis contract.
The union issued a clear demand to Stellantis, calling on officials to immediately plan for and fund the launch of the Belvidere Mega Hub and stick to the timeline that was agreed upon for the Belvidere Stamping operation in 2025 and midsize truck production in 2027.
"The problem isn't the little guys at the bottom," said Fain. "It's the big man at the top. If any autoworker did as piss-poor of a job as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, they'd be fired. The truth is, Stellantis doesn't want to invest in America."
"America has invested in Stellantis. Workers have invested in Stellantis. And consumers have invested in Stellantis. And they deserve better. It's time to put an end to corporate greed at Stellantis."
The United Auto Workers made clear on Monday that its members are prepared to file formal grievances regarding automaker Stellantis' failure to follow through on its commitments in the union's historic contract last year—and warned that a strike by tens of thousands of autoworkers is an option if their demands are not met.
Stellantis, one of the Big Three automakers, informed the UAW that contrary to promises made in the union's collective bargaining agreement last year, it does not intend to reopen an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois by the end of this year.
"It will not begin stamping operations for the Belvidere Mega Hub in 2025 and it will not begin production of a midsize truck in Belvidere in 2027," reads the grievance that several UAW locals are preparing to file.
The union said in a statement that Stellantis "has been unreceptive in talks with the union to stay on track."
The failure to reopen the idled manufacturing hub could impact UAW members who work for Stellantis nationally, said the UAW, "as they will not have those jobs for transfer opportunities in the event of layoffs."
"In our 2023 UAW contract with Stellantis, we won historic gains, from life-changing wage increases to the reopening of Belvidere Assembly, and billions more in investment in American autoworkers," reads the union's website page announcing the grievance. "We also won the right to strike over product and investment commitments. A year later, the company wants to go back on their commitments to Stellantis autoworkers. Our answer is simple: HELL NO. Thousands of UAW members sacrificed on the picket line to win this contract, and we intend to enforce it, even if that means going back on strike."
Locals in Toledo, Ohio; Kokomo, Indiana; and Detroit are among those that are prepared to file the grievances; the locals represent tens of thousands of workers who will be able to authorize a strike after the grievance is filed under the Stellantis contract.
"On behalf of autoworkers everywhere, we're standing up against a company that wants to go back on its commitments and drive a race to the bottom at the expense of the American worker," said Shawn Fain, president of UAW.
The union issued a clear demand to Stellantis, calling on officials to immediately plan for and fund the launch of the Belvidere Mega Hub and stick to the timeline that was agreed upon for the Belvidere Stamping operation in 2025 and midsize truck production in 2027.
The UAW announced the possible upcoming strike days after releasing a video in which Fain accused Stellantis of price gouging and called on Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to resign.
Tavares made $39.5 million last year—a 56% pay increase over 2022—despite drops in sales at the company and recent layoffs of hundreds of engineers and tech employees.
Stellantis, said Fain, has blamed autoworkers for its inability to move forward with the plan to reopen Belvidere Assembly.
"The problem isn't the little guys at the bottom," said Fain. "It's the big man at the top. If any autoworker did as piss-poor of a job as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, they'd be fired. The truth is, Stellantis doesn't want to invest in America."
"America has invested in Stellantis. Workers have invested in Stellantis. And consumers have invested in Stellantis. And they deserve better. It's time to put an end to corporate greed at Stellantis."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Amid GOP Freakout, Expert Says Harris Is 'Exactly Right' to Target Price Gouging
"This is a common-sense set of policies," said Lindsay Owens of the Groundwork Collaborative. "We need a new ban at the federal level."
Aug 19, 2024
News
Watch:
Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, applauded Owens for "citing actual evidence of price gouging by egg producers, including that they were culling their flocks during a shortage to hike prices."
Such assessments are characteristic of much of the response Harris' plan has received from talking heads, newspaper columnists and editorial boards, GOP lawmakers, and establishment economists. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), whose home state has an anti-price-gouging law on the books, claimed Harris' plan would result in "bread lines."
On top of proposing the first-ever federal ban on price gouging in the food and grocery sectors, Harris is calling for "clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can't unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive profits on food and groceries" as well as "new authority" for the Federal Trade Commission "and state attorneys general to investigate and impose strict new penalties on companies that break the rules."
The executive director of a leading progressive think tank said in an appearance on CNBC Monday that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is "exactly right" to target corporate price gouging as part of her broader economic agenda, countering a flurry of bad-faith attacks on the proposal from economists, pundits, Republican lawmakers, and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
"This is not price controls," Lindsay Owens of the Groundwork Collaborative said of Harris' proposed crackdown on food and grocery corporations that exploit emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic to jack up prices.
Owens stressed that some 40 U.S. states—including Republican-dominated Texas—have laws in place to prevent corporate price gouging in times of crisis and pointed out that Trump, who described Harris' plan as "full communist," used the Defense Production Act (DPA) in an effort to prevent the price gouging of medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The American Bar Association noted that the Trump administration turned to the DPA "due to the lack of comprehensive federal legislation addressing price gouging."
Owens went on to observe that a federal jury recently found Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. and other major egg suppliers guilty of conspiring to limit egg supply in the U.S. in order to keep prices elevated. Cal-Maine came under fire last year for posting a massive profit surge that the company blamed on disruptions caused by a bird flu outbreak.
"So this is a common-sense set of policies," Owens said of Harris' proposed federal ban on price gouging in the grocery and food sectors. "We need a new ban at the federal level on the books."
Watch:
Wow go listen to @owenslindsay1 explain how prices are actually set on earth to this CNBC host, who naively believes that “supply and demand” exonerates large companies from any culpability in fueling inflation. (I hope the Harris campaign is paying attention to her!) pic.twitter.com/6sDdMhxeei
— Hal Singer (@HalSinger) August 19, 2024
Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, applauded Owens for "citing actual evidence of price gouging by egg producers, including that they were culling their flocks during a shortage to hike prices."
"Imagine that, evidence!" Stoller wrote on social media.
Owens' remarks came after CNBC anchor Joe Kernen and Stephen Moore, an economic adviser to Trump and a senior visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation—the far-right group spearheading Project 2025—spent several minutes attacking Harris' proposed federal price gouging ban as a violation of "Economics 101" and a "real assault on the whole free enterprise system."
Such assessments are characteristic of much of the response Harris' plan has received from talking heads, newspaper columnists and editorial boards, GOP lawmakers, and establishment economists. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), whose home state has an anti-price-gouging law on the books, claimed Harris' plan would result in "bread lines."
And while The Washington Post's editorial board and other critics of Harris' plan simply asserted that "'price gouging' is not causing inflation," recent survey data shows that U.S. voters blame large corporations for "taking advantage of inflation" to drive up prices—a view bolstered by research.
A Groundwork report released earlier this year estimated that corporate profits drove more than half of U.S. inflation between April and September 2023.
On top of proposing the first-ever federal ban on price gouging in the food and grocery sectors, Harris is calling for "clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can't unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive profits on food and groceries" as well as "new authority" for the Federal Trade Commission "and state attorneys general to investigate and impose strict new penalties on companies that break the rules."
"As president, I will go after the bad actors," Harris said during a Friday rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. "My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules, and we will support smaller food businesses that are trying to play by the rules and get ahead."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular