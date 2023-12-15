December, 15 2023, 04:01pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Nydia Gutiérrez, ngutierrez@earthjustice.org,
Nydia Gutiérrez, ngutierrez@earthjustice.org,
Tom Pelton, tpelton@environmentalintegrity.org,
Lori Harrison, lharrison@waterkeeper.org,
Mike Heymsfield, media@aldf.org,
EPA Proposes Improved Water Pollution Control Standards for Slaughterhouses and Rendering Facilities
Victory — In response to lawsuits, EPA begins process of mandating pollution reductions
Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new water pollution control standards for slaughterhouses and rendering facilities. EPA states in the proposal, which follows lawsuits from community and conservation organizations, that new rules could help to prevent at least 100 million pounds per year of water pollution by strengthening or imposing standards on a fraction of the country’s approximately 5,000 slaughterhouses and rendering facilities, which together are leading sources of nitrogen and phosphorus pollution.
On average, a total of more than 17,000 animals are killed each minute in slaughterhouses across the United States. Slaughterhouse byproducts such as fat, bone, blood, and feathers often are sent to rendering facilities for conversion into tallow, lard, animal meal, and other products. Both slaughterhouses and rendering facilities require a near-constant flow of water, and they discharge staggering quantities of dangerous and damaging water pollution into rivers and streams, including millions of pounds of nitrogen and phosphorus, along with bacteria, grease, and other pollutants.
“Pollution from slaughterhouses and rendering facilities disproportionately harms under-resourced communities, low-income communities, and communities of color,” said Earthjustice attorney Alexis Andiman. “We applaud the EPA for taking action to revise the outdated and under-protective standards governing pollution from these facilities. Together with our partners, we look forward to studying the details of the EPA’s proposal and working to ensure that the final standards adequately protect people and the environment.”
“EPA’s proposed rules are a long overdue, important step for reducing phosphorous, nitrogen, and other water pollution from the slaughterhouse industry that harms human health and the environment, including vulnerable and under-resourced communities,” said Sarah Kula, Staff Attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project. “We are evaluating the details of EPA’s proposal and look forward to working with EPA to ensure that any final rules comply with the Clean Water Act and protect downstream communities.”
Water pollution from slaughterhouses and rendering facilities threatens human health and the environment. For instance, exposure to nitrogen compounds in drinking water can cause colorectal cancer, thyroid disease, birth defects, and—in infants under six months of age—methemoglobinemia, or “blue baby syndrome,” a potentially fatal condition. In addition, nitrogen and phosphorus pollution feed algal growth, which can render water unsafe for drinking, unfit for recreation, and uninhabitable for aquatic life. As algae die and decompose, they consume oxygen, giving rise to “dead zones” in iconic waterways such as Chesapeake Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
Pollution from slaughterhouses and rendering facilities exacerbates environmental injustice. Most slaughterhouses and rendering facilities are located within one mile of populations that, on average, the EPA classifies as “low income,” “linguistically isolated,” or at high risk of exposure to toxic substances. To make matters worse, slaughterhouses and rendering facilities are often located near additional slaughterhouses, rendering facilities, concentrated animal feeding operations, and other sources of pollution, compounding the risks they pose.
The federal Clean Water Act requires the EPA to set water pollution standards for all industries, including slaughterhouses and rendering facilities, and to review those standards each year to determine whether updates are appropriate to keep pace with advances in pollution-control technology. Despite this clear mandate, the EPA has failed to revise standards for slaughterhouses and rendering facilities for at least 19 years. Some slaughterhouses and rendering facilities are still subject to standards established in the mid-1970s. And the EPA has never published national standards applicable to the vast majority of slaughterhouses and rendering facilities, which discharge polluted wastewater indirectly through publicly-owned treatment works—also known as POTWs—even though the EPA has acknowledged for decades that, without adequate pretreatment, pollutants in slaughterhouses and rendering facility wastewater pass through many POTWs into our nation’s rivers and streams.
Today’s proposed rule follows two lawsuits brought by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project on behalf of Cape Fear River Watch, Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Waterkeeper Alliance, Humane Society of the United States, Food & Water Watch, Environment America, Comite Civico del Valle, Center for Biological Diversity, and Animal Legal Defense Fund. This coalition initially challenged the Trump Administration’s decision not to update water pollution control standards for slaughterhouses and rendering facilities in 2019. In response to that challenge, the EPA pledged to strengthen its regulations—but it did not commit to a timeline for doing so. The coalition filed a second lawsuit in December 2022 to press the EPA to act promptly, resulting in an agreement that committed the EPA to propose new standards by December 2023 and publish final standards by August 2025.
“Today, the EPA took a major step towards reducing the massive flow of pollution that slaughterhouses dump into America’s rivers,” said John Rumpler, senior clean water director for Environment America. “If the agency follows through with a strong final rule, it will mark significant progress in reducing threats to wildlife and public health - including toxic algae, pathogens and nitrate contamination of drinking water sources.”
“Many publicly owned wastewater treatment plants are not equipped to treat the waste they receive from one or more of the estimated 3,708 indirectly discharging slaughterhouses and rendering plants across the country, likely contributing to 73% of these facilities violating their clean water permit limits for pollutants typically released by those dischargers,” said Kelly Hunter Foster, Waterkeeper Alliance Senior Attorney. “It is imperative that EPA establish nitrogen, phosphorus, and other pollution limits for these indirect dischargers to ensure that the industry bears its own production costs, rather than polluting or passing the costs on to impacted communities and citizens that simply cannot afford to upgrade their plants.”
“In the Cape Fear Basin the largest slaughterhouses and rendering facilities discharge waste upstream of the largest drinking water intakes. EPA's commitment to updating pollution limits for these facilities is long overdue, but welcome. Strong regulations are essential to protect downstream communities and the environment and anything less would be a disservice to our region,” said Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear Riverkeeper.
"We are encouraged to see the EPA recognize the need to regulate one of the largest industrial sources of nutrient pollution in the country. Pollution from slaughterhouses and rendering facilities harm low-income and communities of color the most," said Robin Broder, Deputy Director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake. "We look forward to studying the proposed rule to see how it will help people in our communities suffering from the flagrant disregard by slaughterhouses and rendering facilities of the public health harms they have caused."
“We are heartened that the EPA has begun the long overdue process of curbing the daily discharge of blood, fat, nitrogen and other pollutants from industrial slaughter and rendering facilities into our waters. Limiting pollution from inhumane factory farming systems will be an important step toward protecting both people and animals, including wildlife impacted by this effluent,” said Rebecca Cary, special counsel for the Humane Society of the United States.
"Lax regulations allow industrial animal agriculture to profit while burdening communities with pollution and causing animals immense suffering," said Animal Legal Defense Fund Senior Staff Attorney Larissa Liebmann. "With these updated pollution standards, EPA is making slaughterhouses account for some of the costs of their unsustainable business model."
“We’re happy to see EPA take this long overdue first step towards cleaning up one of the nation’s dirtiest industries. For too long, corporate meat giants have profited off of under-regulated water pollution - often in communities also burdened by those same companies’ factory farms,” said Dani Replogle, Food & Water Watch Staff Attorney. “We know the meat industry will fight these needed reforms tooth and nail, and we will work to ensure that the final rules are as strong as possible.”
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
LATEST NEWS
'Great Joy' as Indigenous Q'eqchi' Win Case Against Guatemalan Nickel Mine
"This is a transcendent moment, for the Indigenous peoples of Guatemala and for a global public that is demanding an end to investments... that harm the planet and violate human rights," said one plaintiffs' attorney.
Dec 15, 2023
News
In 2021, Padilla pleaded guilty to killing Ich.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled Friday that Guatemala violated Indigenous rights by allowing the construction of a massive nickel mine on land belonging to Q'eqchi' Mayans—a decision hailed as a major victory in the decadeslong fight against state repression on behalf of the multiple multinational companies that have operated the site.
The IACHR found that Guatemala's government violated the Q'eqchi's rights to property and consultation when it permitted the Canadian company Hudbay to develop the long-dormant Fenix mine, also known as El Estor, on a mountaintop in the Izabal Department of eastern Guatemala in the 2000s. The mine—now owned by the Switzerland-based firm Solway—is located near Lake Izabal, a critical source of fish and other sustenance for the Q'eqchi' and a protected habitat for species including the endangered Yucatan black howler monkey.
"We got everything we asked for."
The court ordered an immediate end to all mining activities at the site, while giving the Guatemalan government six months to start granting land title to the Q'eqchi'. No further mining will be allowed without Indigenous consent. The IACHR also ordered the government to create a development fund for the benefit of the local Indigenous population.
"We got everything we asked for," Leonardo Crippa, an attorney with the Indian Law Resource Center and a member of the plaintiffs' legal team, said in a statement. "The court has ruled for the first time that the government must make changes in the law to recognize the collective land ownership rights of Indigenous peoples and to remove all discriminatory laws from their books and to recognize these communities as distinct legal, social, and political entities."
"This will affect all of the Indigenous peoples of Guatemala," Crippa added, "granting them the right to communal land ownership, consultation before any decision is made that would affect their territories and their resources, and the authority to decide on the exploitation or not of any resources on their lands—with no outside interference."
Rodrigo Tot, a Q'eqchi' leader and 2017 winner of the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize whose son was shot and killed by the mine's security chief , said that "we have always believed in the legal solution."
"The law takes a lot of patience and time, but we have always believed we would prevail, with God's help and with the help of our community," he added. "We are delighted the human rights court's decision will cover not only all the 16 Maya Q'eqchi' peoples affected by the mine, but all Indigenous communities of the country."
The right to mine nickel at the site was first granted by the military dictatorship that seized power in the 1954 CIA-orchestrated coup that deposed the democratically elected reformist government of Guatemalan President Jacobo Árbenz. In the 1960s, the dictatorship granted a 40-year mining concession to the Canadian company Inco, which operated an open-pit nickel mine during the Guatemalan Civil War, a period of genocidal repression of Mayan peoples.
A local subsidiary, Guatemalan Nickel Company (CGN)—formerly known as EXIMBAL—was implicated in the murders of Q'eqchi' activists who opposed the mine, as well as the assassination of a Guatemalan congressman and lawyer investigating the company's activities. During the early 1980s, massacres accelerated under the rule of U.S.-backed dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, who was later charged in connection with a genocide that left some 200,000 Mayans dead in the name of "fighting communism."
After two decades of development, the Fenix mine was shut down in 1981 and was dormant for three decades, during which time the Q'eqchi' resettled lands from which they'd been expelled to make way for the project. Vancouver-based Skye Resources bought the mine from Inco in 2004, and then sold the project to Hudbay in 2008. Three years later, the Russian-owned Solway Group—now based in Switzerland—acquired the project for $170 million. Mining operations resumed in 2014 amid fierce opposition from the Q'eqchi'.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, "The leader of Solway's mining operations in Guatemala, Russian national Dmitry Kudryakov, along with Belarusian national Iryna Litviniuk, allegedly led multiple bribery schemes over several years involving politicians, judges, and government officials."
"In addition, Litviniuk conducted corrupt acts in furtherance of Russian influence-peddling schemes by unlawfully giving cash payments to public officials in exchange for support for Russian mining interests," the department—which sanctioned the pair—added.
Earlier this year, Newsweekrevealed that the Biden administration was supporting a bid by Montreal-based Central America Nickel to acquire the Fenix project, which was valued at as much as $1 billion.
In 2015, the Ontario Court of Justice in Canada ordered Hudbay to disclose extensive documentation regarding alleged murder, shootings, and gang rapes perpetrated by the company's security personnel at or near the mine between 2007 and 2009. On September 27, 2009, Mynor Padilla, Hudbay's chief of security, shot and paralyzed anti-mining activist German Chub while he and other Q'eqchi' were playing soccer in the community of La Unión.
As Mongabayreported in 2015:
Chub is one of several Maya Q'eqchi' community members shot on September 27, 2009 during a crackdown on protests over threats that a group would be evicted from its ancestral lands near CGN's Fenix ferro-nickel mining project. Chub is paralyzed from the chest down as a result, and doctors determined it too risky to remove the bullet lodged near his spine. Adolfo Ich, a teacher and well-known community leader from La Unión, died after being beaten, attacked with a machete, and shot by CGN security personnel, according to witnesses. At least seven others were wounded on the same day, according to court case plaintiffs.
In 2021, Padilla pleaded guilty to killing Ich.
A 2019 multi-outlet journalistic investigation coordinated by the French outlet Forbidden Stories found that the mine may have been responsible for polluting local waters and causing crop failures, and that Solway attempted to bribe local Indigenous leaders and officials to gain support for the mining project.
Two years later, Indigenous-led protesters blockaded the mine, prompting violent state suppression.
Despite the risks to life and limb, the Q'eqchi' and their allies never stopped fighting for their rights.
"We now have a powerful new legal tool for securing Indigenous rights and for fighting the environmental damage that fuels climate change," Crippa said Friday. "We still have a lot of work to do to bring about the changes demanded by the court and to remove existing impediments to the land titling procedure that block efforts to title Indigenous lands in a prompt and effective manner."
"But this is a transcendent moment," Crippa added, "for the Indigenous peoples of Guatemala and for a global public that is demanding an end to investments—by companies, multilateral banks, governments, and other investors—that harm the planet and violate human rights."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Milei Couples 'Total Crackdown' on Protest With Economic Shocks in Argentina
"Protest is elemental to Argentine social and political life, so it's not difficult to imagine how this ends," said one journalist.
Dec 15, 2023
News
The new package amounts to "a total crackdown on Argentine civil society," Adler said.
The administration also said it would cut public spending by closing some government ministries, increasing retirements ordered by decree, reducing energy and transportation subsidies, and freezing public works, with further "profound" measures expected in the future.
Jacob Sugarman of the Buenos Aires Heraldsaid Wednesday that it remains to be seen "how long Argentine society is willing to tolerate this kind of pain" and suggested that Bullrich's announcement of a crackdown on dissent is likely to further anger the public.
"Protest is elemental to Argentine social and political life, so it's not difficult to imagine how this ends," said Sugarman, "especially with Bullrich announcing that the government will use federal forces including the National Military Police to break picket lines."
As the human impact of Argentinian President Javier Milei's "shock treatment" to the South American country's economy became increasingly clear with rising prices on Thursday, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced what one journalist said were doubtlessly "preemptive" new controls on protests to discourage a struggling population from speaking out.
Bullrich said four security forces—the Federal Police, the Gendarmerie, the Naval Prefecture, and the Airport Security Police—will work together to stop protests that block streets and suggested the protocol is aimed only at ensuring "that people can live in peace" without demonstrators blocking traffic.
But as Progressive International co-general coordinator David Adler and others noted, the measures also include calls for armed forces to break labor strikes, create a national registry of people who organize protests, and sanctions against parents who bring their children to demonstrations.
The new package amounts to "a total crackdown on Argentine civil society," Adler said.
Bullrich's announcement came days after Milei, a far-right libertarian economist who has called the climate crisis "a socialist lie" and has been compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump, announced in the first weeks of his presidency an economic "shock treatment" package including a devaluation of the peso by 50%, from 400 pesos to the U.S. dollar to 820 pesos.
The administration also said it would cut public spending by closing some government ministries, increasing retirements ordered by decree, reducing energy and transportation subsidies, and freezing public works, with further "profound" measures expected in the future.
Milei claimed that with the spending cuts, government revenues will ultimately increase by 2.2 points, helping to confront an economic crisis in which annual inflation exceeds 160%, the country has a trade deficit of $43 billion, and $45 billion is owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
But as Milei's "open heart surgery of the economy," as El País called the package, took hold, prices of some goods and services rose by 100% and some commuters worried that they will no longer to be able to afford their daily commutes it transit agencies are forced to raise prices due to lost subsidies.
"If [the bus fare] goes up, my salary will be spent on transport," Julia González, who takes three buses and a train to her job in downtown Buenos Aires, toldThe Associated Press.
About 40% of Argentinians live below the poverty line and more than 9% are destitute, reported El País, with incomes insufficient to buy food.
Economist Juan Manuel Telechea told the outlet that monthly inflation could reach 30-40% due to the devaluation and that social aid will be "highly insufficient."
Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said of the economy Wednesday that Milei "found a patient in intensive care about to die," but one trade unionist told El País the president is "exaggerating the inherited crisis situation to justify inadmissible measures, which will increase poverty levels in Argentina above 50% in a matter of days."
"The mega-devaluation that is being carried out is a matter of concern because it may devolve into hyperinflation," Pato Laterra, an economist at the National University of La Plata, told the newspaper.
Mark Weisbrot, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, said last month that Argentina's current economic crisis is the result of right-wing former President Mauricio Macri's administration, which took out the largest loan ever from the IMF and pushed the economy into a recession, with poverty and inflation rising by 50% or more.
"But a crazed, economically suicidal approach would only make things worse—and as Argentina has experienced, things can get a lot worse," said Weisbrot. "Milei displays a callous disregard for most people's living standards, values, and well-being, as well as a commitment to widely discredited economic policies, that is unprecedented."
Jacob Sugarman of the Buenos Aires Heraldsaid Wednesday that it remains to be seen "how long Argentine society is willing to tolerate this kind of pain" and suggested that Bullrich's announcement of a crackdown on dissent is likely to further anger the public.
"Protest is elemental to Argentine social and political life, so it's not difficult to imagine how this ends," said Sugarman, "especially with Bullrich announcing that the government will use federal forces including the National Military Police to break picket lines."
Keep ReadingShow Less
IDF Admits to Firing on and Killing Three Israeli Hostages in Gaza
One analyst said the "absolutely horrific" incident underscores "how Israel's approach that anyone left in the north is a legitimate target is wrong."
Dec 15, 2023
News
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that its soldiers opened fire on and killed three Israeli hostages previously held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip after mistakenly deeming them a "threat."
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that its soldiers opened fire on and killed three Israeli hostages previously held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip after mistakenly deeming them a "threat."
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said he believes the three hostages "fled or were abandoned" by their captors before Israeli forces killed them Friday morning.
"After the shooting, during a scan and examination, an immediate suspicion arose regarding the identity of the dead, and their bodies were quickly transferred for examination in Israel, where the hostages were identified," Hagari said, naming two of the hostages as Yotam Haim and Samar Talalka.
The family of the third hostage requested that their name be withheld.
Mairav Zonszein, a senior Israel analyst with the Crisis Group, called the incident "absolutely horrific" and argued that "it reflects just how much goes wrong in war, and specifically how Israel's approach that anyone left in the north is a legitimate target is wrong."
"The only hope is that this hastens a stop to the war," Zonszein added.
More than 130 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.
The IDF's announcement Friday came as Israeli forces continued their indiscriminate assault on the Gaza Strip, attacking houses, schools, and medical facilities across the Palestinian territory, which is facing an appalling humanitarian crisis.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed more than 18,700 people—the majority of them women and children—in the besieged enclave since the bombardment began after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.
Reutersnoted that "Gaza residents reported another night of intense fighting and bombardment the length of the enclave on Friday" and "hospitals in Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah reported a new influx of dead and wounded."
"The past two weeks have seen an intensification of combat since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of December," the news agency added, "with Israel now extending its ground campaign from the northern half of the enclave into the south."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular