At Least 74 New Poison Pill Riders in House Spending Bills This Week. Lawmakers Must Remove All of Them.
At least 74 new poison pill policy riders were added to or spotted in appropriations bills drafted in the U.S. House over the past week, according to the Clean Budget Coalition, which is tracking them, bringing the total number of new poison pill riders to at least 291.
Coalition members are calling on lawmakers to remove all of them and oppose passage of any legislation that includes these unpopular and controversial special favors for big corporations and ideological extremists. Below is a list of new poison pills added or found in the past week:
Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies
- The Health Research Rider would prohibit funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and any lab controlled by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.
- The Packers and Stockyards Act Report Rider would falsely claim that the act requires farmers to meet the impossible burden of proving that harms they experienced from meatpackers or poultry companies also harmed competition in the entire industry.
- The Same-Sex Marriage Rider would prohibit denial of funds to anyone with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage should be a union of one man and one woman.
Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies
- The “Politically Sensitive Investigations” Rider would block funding for any politically sensitive investigation until the U.S. Department of Justice establishes a policy requiring non-partisan career staff to oversee such investigations. The potential targets of such investigations would include elected officials or their family members, political candidates or their family members, political organizations, religious organizations, and members of the media.
- The Merger Guidelines Rider would block funding for revising the Merger Guidelines issued by the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department. The previous guidelines allowed unprecedented monopolization, creating massive corporations at the expense of small businesses, startups, and consumers. The agencies issued updated merger guidelines aimed at strengthening enforcement against illegal mergers on July 19, 2023.
- The EU Digital Markets Rider would block funding for any action that supports the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which aims to ensure a higher degree of competition in European digital markets by preventing large companies from abusing their market power and allowing new players to enter the market.
- The Antitrust Employees Rider would block the Justice Department from using funds to add new employees to its Antitrust Division. This rider would ensure that the department is even more outmatched by enormous corporations willing to spend princely sums for lawyers to protect their monopoly positions.
- The COVID Vaccine Rider would block funding to enforce any COVID-19 vaccine mandates or passports.
- The China Coordination Rider would block the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the National Space Council from coordinating in any way with China or any Chinese-owned company without explicit authorization by law or by the FBI.
- The Guantanamo Bay Rider would block the transfer or release of any prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay since June 2009 or setting up alternative detention facilities.
- The Red Snapper Rider would delay urgently needed fisheries management measures in the South Atlantic potentially for years. South Atlantic red snapper is overfished and needs new management measures to rebuild fish stocks.
- The Firearms Registry Rider would block funding for a federal firearms registry.
- The Health Research Rider would prohibit funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and any lab controlled by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.
- The Solar Imports Rider would block funding to implement a two-year delay on imposing anti-dumping and other countervailing duties on solar panels imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
- The Iran Rider would ban funding for any formal or informal negotiations with the government or representatives of Iran.
- The Transgender Lawsuits Rider would block funding for suing a state or local government over transgender laws.
- The Student Religious Beliefs Rider would block funding to discriminate against or denigrate the religious or moral beliefs of students who participate in programs for which financial assistance is provided or the parents or legal guardians of such students.
Defense
- The Guantanamo Bay Rider would block the transfer or release of any prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay since June 2009 or setting up alternative detention facilities.
- The Guantanamo Bay Closure Rider would block the closure or realignment of Guantanamo Bay.
- The Health Research Rider would prohibit funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and any lab controlled by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.
- The Armed Forces Anti-Extremism Rider would block funding for the appointment of a deputy inspector general in the U.S. Department of Defense whose job is to prevent and respond to supremacist, extremist, and criminal gang activities by members of the Armed Forces.
- The Defense Contractor Climate Emissions Rider would block funding for a rule to require federal defense contractors to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks and set science-based targets to reduce their emissions.
- The Pride Flag Rider would restrict which flags can be flown over federal facilities – and notably excludes pride flags.
Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies
- The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Rider would require the U.S. Energy Secretary to sell one million barrels of refined petroleum from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and then permanently close the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve. The Northeast Reserve protects consumers by having a federal backstop available to be released into the northeast market to combat high prices or provide supply in an event of a disruption.
- The Energy Loan Guarantee Rider would through funding cuts effectively shut down the U.S. Energy Department’s Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program – a critical tool for accelerating deployment of clean energy and decarbonization technologies.
Financial Services and General Government
- The Outbound Investment Review Rider would prohibit funds for the U.S. Treasury Department outbound investment review program until a briefing is provided.
- The Standalone Authority Rider would prevent the Federal Trade Commission from abandoning its guidance on “standalone” Section 5 authority.
- The Prior Approval Rider would prohibit funds to implement, administer, or enforce the Federal Trade Commission's “Use of Prior Approval Provisions in Merge Orders,” which would negatively impact the mergers process.
- The D.C. Policing Rider would prohibit the District of Columbia from implementing its policing bill, the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022.
- The Out-of-State Gun Permits Rider would allow an individual with a valid weapons carry permit from any state or territory to possess and carry a concealed handgun in areas governed by the District of Columbia and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
- The Retail Investor Information Rider would prohibit funds for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to collect retail investor personal information even when there is evidence of wrongdoing and would require that an analysis of privacy concerns be submitted to Congress. The SEC collects this information for tax purposes.
- The Small Business Rules Rider would direct the U.S. Small Business Administration to issue an economic impact report on small business concerns stemming from rules issued by the agency during the last two fiscal years.
- The Cocaine Discovery Rider would require the White House to submit a report on the investigative materials associated with the cocaine discovery on July 2, 2023.
- The IRS Guns Rider would prevent the IRS from purchasing firearms or ammunition above the levels in the agency’s possession as of July 13, 2023. This rider stems from the right-wing conspiracy theory that the IRS is stockpiling firearms to initiate an assault against Americans and to prevent Americans from accessing ammunition during an ammo shortage.
Homeland Security
- The COVID Vaccine Rider would block funding for any requirement that employees of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) receive COVID-19 vaccines.
- The COVID Travel Rider would block funding for any rules current or future that advance safer travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- The Guantanamo Bay Rider would block the transfer or release of any prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay since June 2009 or setting up alternative detention facilities.
- The ICE Prosecutorial Discretion Rider would block funds for implementing the Biden administration's “Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law’’ that the U.S. Supreme Court approved as lawful on June 23, 2023.
- The Border Wall Rider would prohibit any funds being used or transferred to any other federal agency, board, or commission to dismantle existing parts of the current border wall.
- The CBP One Application Rider would block funds being used for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One Application or any successor application to parole immigrants into the U.S.
- The ICE Detention Rider would direct DHS to prioritize detention of immigrants and ensure that the average daily population of detainees is maintained at full capacity throughout the year. It also specifies that immigrants in the Alternative to Detention program have mandatory ankle monitoring throughout the duration of all immigration proceedings.
- The Same-Sex Marriage Rider would prohibit denial of funds to anyone with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage should be a union of one man and one woman.
Interior, Environment and Related Agencies
- The Glacier National Park Reservation Rider would prohibit the park from implementing a reservation system to address overcrowding.
- The Bison Rider would prohibit the U.S. Department of the Interior from establishing a working group to help restore bison populations.
- The Mercury and Air Toxics (MATS) Rule Rider would block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from finalizing and implementing its new rule to reduce mercury and other toxic air pollution, including lead, chromium, arsenic, and soot from coal- and oil-fired power plants.
- The Lead Ammunition and Tackle Rider would prevent agencies charged with wildlife protection from banning toxic lead in ammunition and fishing tackle on federal lands unless an impossible set of criteria are met.
- The Carbon Pollution Rule Rider would block the EPA from finalizing and implementing new carbon pollution limits for coal- and gas-fired power plants.
- The Same-Sex Marriage Rider would prohibit denial of funds to anyone with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage should be a union of one man and one woman.
- The Smithsonian Rider would prevent the museum from partnering with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices
- The Dunes Sagebrush Lizard Rider would prohibit listing the animal under the Endangered Species Act.
- The Ethylene Oxide Emissions Rider would block the EPA from enforcing its proposed rule to limit the hazardous air pollutant.
- The Rat Poison Rider would block the EPA from restricting rodenticides that pose health risks to humans and other mammals and birds.
- The Tailpipe Emissions Rider would block the EPA from implementing its proposed rules to reduce harmful air pollutants from light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles.
- The Conservation Land Use Rider would prohibit the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from implementing the Conservation and Landscape Health rule, which allows the agency to better prioritize conservation of public lands.
- The Grizzly Bear Rider would delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of Grizzly Bears under the Endangered Species Act.
- The Pride Flag Rider would restrict which flags can be flown over federal facilities – and notably excludes pride flags.
- The Health Research Rider would prohibit funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and any lab controlled by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.
Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
- The Independent Contractor Rider would require that no funds be used to block a Trump-era rule published in the final days of his administration that made it easier for employers to misclassify workers as independent contractors, removing them from minimum wage and other labor protections. This would include blocking a rule currently still being finalized by the U.S. Department of Labor that would replace the previous one with clearer protections from misclassification for workers.
- The Federal Employee Benefits ESG Investing Rider would block implementation of the U.S. Department of Labor’s ESG investing rule for the Employee Benefits Security Administration, which has been the subject of failed Congressional Review Act attempts.
- The H-2A Visas Rider would block implementation of the Labor Department’s rule on H-2A visas to strengthen protections and wage calculations for temporary foreign workers. This rule is facing a Congressional Review Act challenge. Overturning it would take away an estimated $38 million wage increase from impacted H-2A farmworkers.
- The Gun Control Rider would block any funding for the advocacy or promotion of gun control.
- The EcoHealth Rider would block funding for the EcoHealth Alliance, which leads scientific research into the connections between human, animal, and environmental health and develops solutions to prevent pandemics and promote conservation.
- The Medicare and Medicaid Vaccines Rider would block funding for a rule requiring Medicare and Medicaid providers to ensure COVID-19 vaccination of their staff and offer vaccines and educational information to patients, clients, residents, and staff.
- The ACA Discrimination Rider would block funding for a rule that bans discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs and activities under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
- The School Prayer Rider would block funding to prevent the implementation of voluntary prayer and meditation programs in public schools.
- The Embryo Research Rider would ban research on human embryos.
- The Drug Legalization Rider would ban funding to promote the legalization of any Schedule I controlled substance, including marijuana, except in cases when there is significant medical evidence of a therapeutic benefit or federally funded clinical trials are underway.
- The Health Research Rider would prohibit funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and any lab controlled by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela or any gain-of-function research involving a potential pandemic pathogen in these countries.
Legislative Branch
- The Same-Sex Marriage Rider would prohibit denial of funds to anyone with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage should be a union of one man and one woman.
Military, Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies
- The Gender Affirming Care Rider would prohibit funds for surgical procedures or hormone therapies for the purposes of gender affirming care.
- The Same-Sex Marriage Rider would prohibit denial of funds to anyone with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage should be a union of one man and one woman.
State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs
- The Pride Flag Rider would restrict which flags can be flown over federal facilities – and notably excludes pride flags.
Transportation, Housing, Urban Development and Related Agencies
- The Same-Sex Marriage Rider would prohibit denial of funds to anyone with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage should be a union of one man and one woman.
- The Pride Flag Rider would restrict which flags can be flown over federal facilities – and notably excludes pride flags.
'An Abomination': Today Marks 14 Years Since the Last Federal Minimum Wage Increase
"$7.25/hour, in 2023, is a poverty wage," said the AFL-CIO.
Jul 24, 2023
News
Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour, pay that's currently not livable in any state in the U.S.
The federal minimum wage in the United States would be $42 an hour today if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses in recent decades.
But it hasn't.
Monday marks 14 years since the last federal minimum wage increase—the longest stretch without a boost since the late 1930s, when the national wage floor was first established.
Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour, pay that's currently not livable in any state in the U.S.
While dozens of states, cities, and counties have raised their minimum wages since the Fight for $15 movement began in 2012, 20 states still have wage floors in line with the federal minimum, which is at its lowest value in nearly seven decades amid elevated inflation.
"The minimum wage was designed to create a minimum standard of living to protect the health and well-being of employees," the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the U.S., said Monday. "$7.25/hour, in 2023, is a poverty wage."
The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) has estimated that as of January 2023, 21 million U.S. workers were still being paid less than $15 per hour. According to EPI, "a worker in one of the 20 states with a $7.25 minimum wage is 46% more likely to make less than $15 an hour than a worker in the other 30 states or District of Columbia with higher minimum wages."
"$7.25 was deplorably low back in 2009, but now it’s an abomination," said the Patriotic Millionaires, a progressive advocacy group. "If Congress wants to revive the American Dream for workers, they must start with the minimum wage."
But Congress has done little to push for a minimum wage increase since early 2021, when eight Senate Democrats joined Republicans in rejecting Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) attempt to attach a $15 minimum wage provision to a coronavirus relief package.
Last month, Sanders proposed legislation that would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour over a five-year period, but the bill's unlikely to move in the divided Congress.
In a column for The Guardian on Monday, Rev. William J. Barber and Rev. A. Kazimir Brown wrote that "instead of pushing culture wars and partisanship, lawmakers should focus on the 800 people dying each day from poverty in the wealthiest nation on Earth."
"Our politicians have failed to act, and leaders who stand silent in the face of these injustices are guilty of policy murder," they continued. "Indeed, our demand for a living wage is the moral issue politicians should be focused on."
"Poor and low-wealth people make up nearly 40% of the electorate and have the ability to decide elections," Barber and Brown added. "We are calling for a Third Reconstruction to lift our nation's 140 million poor and low-wealth people from the bottom up. This includes raising the outdated minimum wage to a living wage as well as updating the also-obsolete official poverty measure to reflect what it takes to secure a decent standard of living today. America has gone 14 years without a raise. It's literally killing us. And it's time for it to change."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Malians Describe Atrocities Committed by US-Backed Army Troops, Wagner Mercenaries
"Here we have the AFRICOM/Wagner overlap," said journalist Nick Turse, referring to U.S. troops and Russian hired guns in the African nation.
Jul 24, 2023
News
The U.N. says 187 peacekeepers died during the 10-year Mali operation, which is set to fully wind down by the end of the year following Mali's request to leave.
Mali's U.S.-backed army and foreign fighters apparently from the Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group have forcibly disappeared and murdered dozens of civilians in the African nation's central region since last December, Human Rights Watch said Monday.
HRW interviewed 40 people including 20 eyewitnesses to atrocities perpetrated by Malian forces in the villages of Ouenkoro, Séguéla, Sossobé, and Thioffol, as well as numerous victims' relatives, community leaders, activists, and representatives of international organizations.
A 45-year-old mother of seven from Thioffol who was shot in the foot described a December 18, 2022 raid by Malian troops.
"One [soldier] asked us: 'Where are the men?' We said they were out grazing animals," she told HRW. "He replied: 'If we found your men, we would have massacred them.' He ordered us out, while other soldiers stole our silver bracelets, kitchen utensils, and water cans... As soldiers started leaving, one turned back, stood on the doorstep, and opened fire. Four of us died on the spot, including a girl."
Mali's army and mercenaries have been waging a U.S.-backed war against al-Qaeda-affiliated Jamaa Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and rival Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) in the Mopti and Ségou regions. The Pentagon's U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is present and conducts operations in Mali.
As Nick Turse noted at The Intercept on Monday:
The U.S. has poured billions of dollars in military assistance into Mali and its neighbors over roughly two decades—enabling human rights abuses by providing weapons and training to militaries that have terrorized civilians, according to the United Nations, human rights advocacy groups, and the U.S. State Department. U.S.-trained military officers have also repeatedly conducted coups, including the putsch leader who toppled Mali's governments in 2020 and 2021. While the coups triggered restrictions on U.S. aid, Pentagon officials have pointed to Wagner's growing influence across Africa as a reason to keep the money flowing.
While Mali's military government, led by Interim President Col. Assimi Goïta since May 2021, has said that Russian military trainers are in the country as part of a bilateral agreement, it denies the presence of Wagner mercenaries.
"However," says HRW, "there is growing evidence of activities and abuses in Mali by [the] private military security company run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin until tensions between the Russian defense ministry and Wagner Group escalated in Russia on June 24."
Survivors and witnesses in Ouenkoro, Séguéla, and Sossobé reported the participation of foreign, non-French-speaking fighters in the raids. These men were described as "white," "Russian," and "Wagner" and, according to HRW, committed just a fraction of the reported abuses.
Residents of Séguéla described how foreign fighters in three helicopters attacked the village on February 3, going door-to-door and rounding up men.
"There were almost only white Wagner soldiers, they led the whole operation," one man said. "They were heavily armed, masked, and wore camouflage uniforms and spoke a language we did not understand, but which was not French."
"They took random people, including very old men."
Another man claimed that "two white soldiers broke into my house, searched it, and took away all my wife's jewelry."
The invaders arrested 17 men between the age of 27 and 82, almost all of them members of the Fulani ethnic group.
"They selected 17 men whom they suspected were jihadists or their accomplices," one eyewitness said. "They took random people, including very old men."
More than three weeks later, a group of Séguéla villagers found the bodies of 13 men—including eight of those arrested on February 3—in a deserted area outside a nearby village. All of the victims were bound and appeared to have been shot; four also had their throats slit "to the point where the heads were almost completely cut off," according to one witness.
People interviewed by HRW also said that Malian and foreign forces tortured detainees to force confessions regarding their membership in Islamist groups. HRW has previously documented alleged summary executions, enforced disappearances, and incommunicado detentions by Malian forces in the region.
The apparent presence of Wagner mercenaries in Mali comes as the country's military government has expelled both the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the thousands of French troops who had occupied parts of the country for nearly a decade, sometimes harming civilians, like in the January 2021 airstrike on a wedding party that killed 19 people.
The U.N. says 187 peacekeepers died during the 10-year Mali operation, which is set to fully wind down by the end of the year following Mali's request to leave.
According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a data collection, analysis, and crisis mapping project, at least 5,750 people have been killed in over 1,740 incidents across Mali between January 2022 and March 2023. The conflict has spilled over into neighboring Sahel countries including Burkina Faso and has worsened a humanitarian crisis in which hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and nearly 9 million people require humanitarian assistance.
The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union have sanctioned Ivan Maslov, who commands Wagner Group forces in Mali.
HRW, meanwhile, is calling on African transnational organizations to act against human rights violators in Mali.
"The U.N. peacekeepers' impending withdrawal makes it more crucial than ever for the Malian authorities to protect civilians and prevent further abuses during military operations," Carine Kaneza Nantulya, HRW's deputy Africa director, said in a statement Monday.
"The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States should express their concerns about grave abuses by the Malian armed forces and allied apparent Wagner Group fighters," she added, "and increase pressure on the Malian authorities to end these violations and hold those responsible to account."
Keep ReadingShow Less
110+ Dems Push Biden Admin to Enact New Worker Protections Amid 'Dire Threat' of Extreme Heat
"President Biden and OSHA have the opportunity to protect workers and to save lives," said Rep. Greg Casar. "Greg Abbott will be on the wrong side of history."
Jul 24, 2023
News
The letter was co-led by Reps. Judy Chu (Calif.), Sylvia Garcia (Texas), Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), and Bobby Scott (Va.), along with Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with the Democratic Party.
As Casar put it Monday on social media: "President Biden and OSHA have the opportunity to protect workers and to save lives. Greg Abbott will be on the wrong side of history."
More than 110 congressional Democrats on Monday implored President Joe Biden's administration to immediately enact a federal standard to protect workers from extreme heat.
The demand for executive action comes amid weeks of record-busting high temperatures propelled by the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency, which continues to intensify as the U.S. and other rich nations fail to adequately slash greenhouse gas pollution. It was led by Rep. Greg Casar (Texas), who says a new Republican-authored Texas law preempting local governments from implementing many progressive policies, including measures to safeguard workers, has made the need for federal intervention indisputable.
"Protection from extreme heat is a matter of life and death for many workers and their families across the United States," says a letter the lawmakers sent to Julie Su, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), and Douglas Parker, the DOL's assistant secretary for occupational safety and health.
The letter calls for "the fastest possible implementation of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace heat standard to ensure that millions of people can go to work with greater confidence that they will return to their families alive and uninjured."
Public Citizen estimates that exposure to extreme heat kills up to 2,000 workers and causes at least 170,000 injuries each year in the U.S. alone. The risks and consequences of heat stress are borne overwhelmingly by low-income employees, and farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to its deadly effects. According to the progressive advocacy group, an effective OSHA heat standard would save lives and prevent at least 50,000 injuries annually.
"Bought-and-paid-for politicians like Greg Abbott are stripping workers of their right to a water break in the middle of a historic heatwave... Democrats are going to stand up for common sense and for working people."
"This summer will be particularly dangerous," states the letter to the DOL. Last month was the hottest June on record, and July—which has already seen the hottest day and week in modern history—is expected to break all previous monthly records. While it's likely that 2023 will go down as the hottest year ever, scientists said last week that newly arrived El Niño conditions are projected to make 2024 even hotter. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned repeatedly that heatwaves will increase in frequency, duration, and intensity with each additional degree of temperature rise.
"Urgent action is needed to prevent more deaths," the letter stresses. "Heatwaves are associated with increases in death rates, driven not only by deaths directly caused by extreme heat but also by increases in deaths from heart attacks, respiratory illnesses, and cerebrovascular diseases. Heatwaves are also associated with increased hospital admissions for cardiovascular, kidney, and respiratory disorders."
To make matters worse, "many workers whose jobs require prolonged exposure to extreme heat are not afforded paid time off or sick days," it continues. "Thus, any health complications caused by heat exposure can lead to missed work, missed wages, and financial instability for families."
Several entirely avoidable heat-related workplace deaths have occurred so far this year. The letter cites two: On June 19, an electrical lineman died from heat exhaustion while working to restore power to households in East Texas; and on June 20, a postal worker collapsed and died while completing his Dallas route amid a heat index of 115°F.
Both deaths came just days after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 into law. This anti-democratic legislation, dubbed the "Death Star" bill by opponents, prohibits municipalities from adopting and enforcing policies that contradict what's allowed under nine broad areas of the Texas state code and even overturns existing regulations that do so.
When the law takes effect on September 1, ordinances recently ratified by city officials in Dallas and Austin that require construction companies to give workers water breaks when temperatures hit a certain threshold will be nullified, and ongoing efforts to enact similar protections, including one in San Antonio, will be outlawed.
"Bought-and-paid-for politicians like Greg Abbott are stripping workers of their right to a water break in the middle of a historic heatwave. It's insane," Casar tweeted. "Democrats are going to stand up for common sense and for working people."
As the letter points out, "Texas is the leading state for construction worker fatalities, and a University of Texas study found that 39% of Texas construction workers do not receive rest breaks on the job."
More workers have succumbed to heat illness in Texas than in any other state over the past three decades, and heat-related workplace deaths have doubled in Texas over the past 10 years.
But the problem extends far beyond the Lone Star State.
"In the past month, more than 55 million people were under heat alerts due to a heat wave spanning from Arizona to the Florida coast," the letter observes. "If a strong federal heat standard that includes routine breaks for rest, shade, and hydration is enacted this year, it would save lives across the country, while preventing any other statewide attempts to limit local heat protections."
"I urge the administration to move quickly to create this national heat standard to protect workers on the job."
The letter was co-led by Reps. Judy Chu (Calif.), Sylvia Garcia (Texas), Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), and Bobby Scott (Va.), along with Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with the Democratic Party.
“These heatwaves are dangerous, they are life-threatening, and—with the devastating effects of climate change—they are only getting worse," Sanders said in a statement. "I urge the administration to move quickly to create this national heat standard to protect workers on the job."
While Texas Republicans move "to dismantle worker protections, some states such as California, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington have taken a proactive approach to protecting workers from extreme heat by implementing statewide heat rules," the letter notes. "For example, at temperatures above 80°F, California requires employers to allow workers to take preventative cool-down rest in a shaded area at any time they feel at risk of overheating. In Minnesota, indoor workers may not be required to perform heavy work when the indoor heat index is too high."
"We urge that, when drafting the heat standard, OSHA incorporates the best practices from these state rules by using them as the baseline for the federal standard," wrote the congressional Democrats. "We additionally request that you model the standard after the provisions in the Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatalities Prevention Act. This bill directs OSHA to establish an enforceable federal standard to ensure workers and employers can recognize and respond to the signs of heat stress."
The lawmakers emphasized that an OSHA heat standard should require employers to provide:
- Adequate hydration;
- Rest breaks;
- Areas for rest breaks that are shaded (in the case of outdoor work) or air-conditioned (in the case of indoor work);
- Medical services and training to address signs and symptoms of heat-related illness; and
- A plan for acclimatization to high-heat work conditions.
"Given the dire threat to the lives of workers exposed to extreme heat, we encourage you to mobilize all of the resources of the Department of Labor and the Biden administration that are necessary for implementing this standard as soon as possible," they added.
The letter from congressional Democrats comes several months after the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania submitted a
petition exhorting OSHA to issue an emergency temporary standard (ETS) to protect workers who are exposed to dangerously high temperatures by May 1, prior to the start of summer.
While the AGs expressed support for OSHA's recent move to initiate rulemaking for a permanent heat standard, they lamented that this process "is expected to take several years, leaving millions of outdoor and indoor workers exposed to dangerous levels of heat in the interim."
In the meantime, an ETS "would fill this regulatory void during the hottest months of the year when workers are most likely to experience extreme workplace heat exacerbated by climate change," the AGs wrote.
Keep ReadingShow Less
