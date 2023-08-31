As Idalia Threatens Florida, It's Time to Hold Big Oil Accountable for Climate Disasters

Our Summer Campaign Needs Your Help Today!
Cassidy DiPaola, cassidy@fossilfree.media, 401-441-7196
As Hurricane Idalia bears down on Florida, climate activists, scientists, public officials and lawyers are increasingly focused on the need to hold Big Oil accountable for climate disasters.
“As we Floridians face the devastation of yet another massive hurricane, we know exactly who is responsible for making these countless disasters exponentially worse: the Big Oil CEOs profiting off the climate crisis and their political allies,” said Yoca Arditi-Rocha, Executive Director of the CLEO Institute in Florida. “Big Oil CEOs and politicians like Ron Desantis must be held accountable for knowingly fuelling the climate crisis that heats our oceans and strengthens deadly storms — then leading the fight to strip away resources our state could use to respond. Holding Big Oil, and their enabling politicians, accountable for these disasters is one of the clearest ways to build climate resilience and ensure their greed doesn’t continue to put Florida families’ lives on the line.”
“It’s hard to see the people and places I love suffering after yet another climate disaster. But the truth is, Florida is standing out as an example of what a world ruled by fossil fuel executives and the politicians they employ looks like” said John Paul Mejia, a Miami native and National Spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement. “By turning down millions of dollars in climate investments while people suffer, Governor DeSantis has shown he’s more willing to shield Big Oil Executives from accountability than serve the people of Florida. My generation won’t forget this and we will do anything in our power to defeat politicians like him.”
The threats posed this week to Florida by Hurricane Idalia are just the latest in a string of extreme weather and disasters exacerbated by the climate crisis this summer. July was the hottest month on record, within the hottest year on record – a year that has been marked by deadly and tragic disasters ranging from the devastating wildfires in Maui, a searing heat wave across much of Europe and United States, and record flooding in Italy, Cuba, Brazil, India and beyond.
Meanwhile, the fossil fuel industry has continued to drive up prices and rake in massive profits, all while walking back their own climate commitments. Just this week, ExxonMobil announced that it predicted the world would fail to meet its 2050 climate targets, while taking no responsibility for its own role in the failure.
In response, a growing global movement of climate activists, scientists, politicians, and lawyers is working to finally hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate damages. 2023 has already been a “watershed year” for climate lawsuits, with courts in Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, and beyond hearing cases and issuing judgements that hold the industry accountable for pollution, human rights abuses, and climate damages.
“It’s time to hold Big Oil accountable for the climate disasters they’re fueling,” said Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media, which recently purchased billboards in the hottest cities in America blaming the heat waves on Big Oil. “Big Oil executives are sitting in cushy corner offices making massive profits while people in Florida, Hawaii and all over the world are losing their homes, businesses, and lives. Finally holding this industry accountable for the damage they’re causing has become a major priority for the global climate movement.”
In the United States, more than two dozen cities and states are suing Big Oil for climate damages or lying to the public about the risks associated with their product. In April, the Supreme Court ruled that these cases could move forward in state court, a major defeat for oil companies who were hoping to dismiss the lawsuits at the federal level. Along with suing fossil fuel companies, young people have also brought cases against the federal government and states, including in Montana, where youth won a “game changer” lawsuit to force the state to account for climate impacts when considering new fossil fuel development.
“This lawsuit is about accountability,” said former Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino at a 2019 press conference announcing the county’s intention to sue the industry. “Fossil fuel companies knew — their own experts warned them — about the potentially ‘severe’ or ‘catastrophic’ effects of doing business as usual, and the damage that could be caused by producing, marketing and selling their products.”
Experts predict that the number of climate liability lawsuits will only increase as more communities are faced with devastating climate disasters and the resulting clean up and recovery costs.
Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.
"Whether we're in the middle of a heatwave or a winter storm, Texas should be able to keep the lights on," said the congressman.
Motivated by this summer's extreme heat and a devastating winter storm a couple of years ago, Democratic Texas Congressman Greg Casar announced Thursday that he is working on federal legislation to connect the state to national electric grids.
About 90% of the Lone Star State is covered by a grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) while the rest of the continental United States is served by the Eastern Interconnection and Western Interconnection, which are divided by the Rocky Mountains.
"The state has long refused to connect its grid in an attempt to avoid federal standards and consumer protections," Casar's office explained in a statement Thursday. "The U.S. Congress has the legal authority to require Texas to connect to the national grids to protect consumers, improve electric reliability nationwide, and safely regulate commerce."
Confirming his plans for a bill requiring the state to connect to national grids, Casar declared that "whether we're in the middle of a heatwave or a winter storm, Texas should be able to keep the lights on. This legislation will help consumers, improve the economy, generate more clean power, and save lives."
Texas' grid garnered national attention when it failed in February 2021, during Winter Storm Uri. The Texas Department of State Health Services put the official death toll at 246, but BuzzFeed Newsestimated the cold conditions and power outages may have killed 700 people.
In addition to leaving millions of people without electricity or water, the 2021 winter weather in the state potentially caused $100 billion in economic damages, according to research from a Texas-based team published in IOPscience earlier this year.
Casar's office pointed to a report that showed "each additional gigawatt of transmission tied between the Texas power grid and the Southeastern U.S. could have saved nearly $1 billion, while keeping the heat on for hundreds of thousands of Texans."
Winter Storm Uri and the hot summer that followed spurred conversations about whether Texas should connect to national grids.
Two years later, "the Texas power grid survived another close call" last week, barely avoiding rolling blackouts, according toTexas Public Radio. That came amid unprecedented extreme heat that scientists say is tied to humanity's continued use of climate-wrecking fossil fuels.
In addition to pushing for legislation to connect Texas to national grids, Casar has joined with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) to fight for the Connecting Hard-to-Reach Areas With Renewably Generated Energy (CHARGE) Act, which would establish infrastructure needed to boost reliability, cut costs, and spark clean energy innovation.
"As the climate crisis worsens, we must do everything we can to increase grid reliability across the country. That's why we must pass the CHARGE Act," Casar said when they introduced the bill last month. "Every single family should be able to rely on their utilities."
"President Biden should have never appointed an investment banker to chair an advisory council for the nation's infrastructure," said one advocate.
An under-the-radar report by U.S. President Joe Biden's National Infrastructure Advisory Council should not go unnoticed, said the national watchdog Food & Water Watch on Thursday, as buried in the document is a call for the privatization of U.S. water systems, which progressive lawmakers and civil society groups have long opposed.
On page 15 of the 38-page report, the advisory council said the federal government should "remove barriers to privatization, concessions, and other nontraditional models of funding community water systems in conjunction with each state's development of best practice."
Food & Water Watch (FWW) suggested that the recommendation goes hand in hand with the panel chairmanship of Adebayo Ogunlesi, who is the chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).
GIP is "an infrastructure investment bank with an estimated $100 billion in assets under management that targets energy, transportation, digital, and water infrastructure," said FWW, making the takeover of public water and wastewater utilities by a private corporation—often under the guise of improving aging systems and lowering costs—financially beneficial for the bank.
"Instead of relying on Wall Street advisers, President Biden should support policies that will truly help communities."
Mary Grant, Public Water for All campaign director at FWW, called the recommendation "a terrible idea."
"President Biden should have never appointed an investment banker to chair an advisory council for the nation's infrastructure," said Grant. "Wall Street wants to take control of the nation's public water systems to wring profits from communities that are already struggling with unaffordable water bills and toxic water."
FWW has analyzed water privatization schemes for years, finding that they it often leave communities "with higher water bills, worse service, job losses, and little control to fix these problems."
A 2018 report by the group titledAmerica's Secret Water Crisisfound that out of 11 privatized water utilities across the U.S., all but one refused to provide data about shutoffs for nonpayment. The group's 2011 brief Water = Lifeshowed that low-income households are disproportionately affected by water price hikes by private owners, as privatization turns a resource recognized by the United Nations as an "essential human right" into a commodity.
"Privatization would deepen the nation's water crises, leading to higher water bills and less accountable and transparent services," said Grant. "Privately owned water systems charge 59% more than local government systems, and private ownership is the single largest factor associated with higher water bills—more than aging infrastructure or drought."
Grant noted that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 was "a step forward" as it invested $55 billion to expand water infrastructure, but pointed out that "it provided only about 7% of the identified needs of our water systems."
"Instead of relying on Wall Street advisers, President Biden should support policies that will truly help communities by asking Congress to pass the Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability (WATER) Act (H.R. 1729, S. 938)," she added.
Introduced in 2021 by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) in the U.S. House and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Senate, the WATER Act would expand funding to small, rural, and Indigenous communities; create a water trust fund; fund projects to eliminate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination; and require the Environmental Protection Agency to analyze water affordability, shutoffs, and civil rights violations by water utilities, among other steps to improve public water access.
"The WATER Act," said Grant, "would fully restore the federal commitment to safe water by providing a permanent source of federal funding at the level that our water and wastewater systems need to ensure safe, clean, and affordable public water for all."
"The fight is far from over," said the groups that sued Texas over the ban.
The Texas Supreme Court, made up entirely of Republicans, decided Thursday to allow a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth to take effect on September 1, rejecting an emergency effort by advocacy groups to block the law.
The decision came a week after a Texas district judge temporarily halted the Republican-authored law, arguing that S.B. 14 infringes on the "fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children."
Texas officials swiftly appealed the district judge's decision, prompting the rights groups that sued over the law to file an emergency request urging the state's high court to prevent enforcement of the ban, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in June.
The Supreme Court's order allowing the law to take effect on Friday offered no explanation for the decision.
As The Associated Presssummarized, S.B. 14 "would prevent transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and transition surgeries, even though medical experts say such surgical procedures are rarely performed on children."
"Children who already started the medications being banned are required to be weaned off in a 'medically appropriate' manner," the outlet added.
Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Texas, Transgender Law Center, and the law firms Scott Douglass & McConnico LLP and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP—the organizations that sued the state of Texas over S.B. 14 in July—issued a joint statement on Thursday declaring that "the fight is far from over."
"Today's cruel ruling places Texas' transgender youth, and the families and medical professionals who love and care for them, directly in harm's way," the organizations said. "The district court heard two days of testimony, weighed the evidence, and made a reasoned and thoughtful determination that the ban likely violated the Texas Constitution, and thus should be delayed while the full case plays out in court."
"Inexplicably, the Texas Supreme Court disagreed, and transgender Texas youth and their families are forced to confront the start of the school year fearful of what awaits them," the coalition added. "The district court clearly articulated the ways in which S.B. 14 likely violates the Texas Constitution by infringing upon the fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children, infringing upon Texas physicians' right of occupational freedom, and discriminating against transgender adolescents with gender dysphoria because of their sex, sex stereotypes, and transgender status. We couldn't agree more and look forward to continuing this fight."
With the enactment of S.B. 14, Texas will become one of more than a dozen U.S. states that have imposed legal restrictions on gender-affirming care.
If it was left in place, the district court's injunction against the law "would have blocked the state attorney general's office, the Texas Medical Board, and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission from enforcing the law," The Texas Tribunereported Thursday.
The judge in the case "wrote that transgender youth and their families would 'suffer probable, imminent, and irreparable injury' if S.B. 14 went into effect while the legal battle ensues," the newspaper added. "A trial is set to begin May 6."