For Immediate Release
American Federation of Government Employees
Contact: Cheston McGuire

AFGE Calls on President Biden to Use Executive Authority to Avoid Default

AFGE President Everett Kelley has submitted a letter urging the President to reject any deal that would cut federal employees’ pay or benefits

American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley has submitted a letter to the White House today calling on President Biden to reject the forced austerity being by pushed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's "Limit, Save, Grow Act." AFGE is also imploring the President to use the powers granted to his office to avoid default.

"These agencies can in no way withstand further budget cuts of the magnitude proposed by House Republicans in the morally bankrupt “Limit, Save, Grow Act.” This bill, even in the most diluted form, would be an economic and humanitarian calamity." Kelley wrote in the letter to the White House.

"I urge you not to yield to threats but instead to heed the advice of many legal scholars who have concluded that you have the inherent power, and indeed the duty, to avoid a default under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. You have additional authorities to mint platinum coins under 31 U.S.C. § 5112. Please use these authorities now before it is too late."

The full letter is attached.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

