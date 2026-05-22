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Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifies during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on “Worldwide Threats” in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

(Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

'Good Riddance': Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Trump's Director of National Intelligence

"She never should've had this job to begin with," said one Democratic lawmaker.

News

Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday after serving as US President Donald Trump's Director of National Security during his second term in the White House.

"Good riddance," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) in response. "She never should've had this job to begin with."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
office of the director of national intelligencetulsi gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday after serving as US President Donald Trump's Director of National Security during his second term in the White House.

"Good riddance," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) in response. "She never should've had this job to begin with."

Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday after serving as US President Donald Trump's Director of National Security during his second term in the White House.

"Good riddance," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) in response. "She never should've had this job to begin with."

office of the director of national intelligencetulsi gabbard
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