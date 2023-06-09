READ IT: Federal Indictment of Donald J. Trump Unsealed

The criminal indictment against Donald John Trump was unsealed on Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the document, Trump is being charged with 37 counts related to the government documents he was not authorized to retain or share with others after leaving office.

An associate who worked for Trump as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago, Waltine "Walt" Nauta, is also included in the indictment and is charged with six counts, including making false statements to federal investigators.

According to the New York Times:

The indictment outlines a number of incidents when Trump obstructed the Justice Department's investigation, including "suggesting that his attorney falsely represent to the FBI and grand jury" that he did not in fact have documents called for by a subpoena.

The unsealed indictment also accuses Trump of showing classified documents to other people not authorized to see them on two separate occasions. A pdf of the full indictment can be found here. Read the full document below:



Federal Indictment Against Donald J. Trump by Common Dreams on Scribd