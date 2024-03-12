Trump Says Freeing Insurrectionists Would Be One of His 'First Acts'

Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday night that freeing the people who were imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6th insurrection would be one of his "first acts" if he returns to the White House.

"My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6th Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!" Trump posted.

This isn't the first time Trump has said he would free the prisoners, but him saying it would be one of his "first acts" indicates that he sees it as a priority. He's also been referring to the prisoners as "hostages" in recent months.

The prisoners have been charged with everything from assault to seditious conspiracy.

"Trump is out there saying he's going to pardon people who engaged in political violence, who bloodied and wounded and hospitalized 150 of our officers," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said in January.

"We better believe him. I mean, he pardoned Roger Stone, a political criminal; he pardoned Michael Flynn, his disgraced former national security adviser," Raskin added. "Now he wants to pardon the shock troops of January 6, so he will have this roving band of people willing to commit political violence and insurrection for him—how dangerous is that?”

Three states have attempted to remove Trump from the ballot due to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection—on the grounds that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him—but the Supreme Court ruled last week that Congress would have to act for that to happen.

The Supreme Court will rule on whether Trump has presidential immunity in the January 6th case in Washington, D.C. next month.