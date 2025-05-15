2nd-Place Runner in High School Race Rips Maine GOP Lawmaker for Attacking Trans Winner

A high school runner in Maine who finished second to a transgender competitor at a recent track meet said this week that a Republican state lawmaker's "hateful" crusade targeting trans athletes—not the fact that she had to compete against one—dampened her sporting joy.

Anelise Feldman, a freshman at Yarmouth High School in southern Maine, finished second to Soren Stark-Chessa, a multisport standout at rival North Yarmouth Academy, at a May 2 intramural meet.

"I ran the fastest 1,600-meter race I have ever run in middle school or high school track and earned varsity status by my school's standards," Feldman wrote in a letter to The Portland Press Herald published Wednesday. "I am extremely proud of the effort I put into the race and the time that I achieved. The fact that someone else finished in front of me didn't diminish the happiness I felt after finishing that race."

Feldman's letter was prompted by State Rep. Laurel Libby's (R-90) comments during a Fox Newsinterview earlier this month in which the lawmaker, while not naming Stark-Chessa, referred to her accomplishments and accused transgender athletes of "pushing many, many of our young women out of the way in their ascent to the podium."

Feldman stressed: "I don't feel like first place was taken from me. Instead, I feel like a happy day was turned ugly by a bully who is using children to make political points."

"We are all just kids trying to make our way through high school," she added. "Participating in sports is the highlight of high school for some kids. No one was harmed by Soren's participation in the girls' track meet, but we are all harmed by the hateful rhetoric of bullies, like Rep. Libby, who want to take sports away from some kids just because of who they are."

Maine has found itself at the epicenter of the fight for transgender rights as President Donald Trump's administration renews its first-term campaign to roll them back via policies including: redefining Title IX anti-discrimination law to cancel protection for trans and nonbinary people, trying to reinstate the ban on openly transgender people from military service, ending "X" gender markers on passports, banning federal support for gender-affirming healthcare, pressuring schools to censor lessons and materials about trans and nonbinary people, erasing transgender people and stories from government-run institutions and websites, and much more. Bowing to pressure from Trump, the National Collegiate Athletic Association also banned trans women from competing on female sports teams.

This, as hundreds of anti-trans bills have also been passed or proposed in nearly every state in the nation. Maine, however, has been moving in the opposite direction by expanding an anti-discrimination law to protect transgender student-athletes.

This has made the state a target of the Trump administration. Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills first stoked Trump's ire for defying his threats to cut off federal funding if she did not ban transgender women and girls from female teams, a move that would violate state anti-discrimination law.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state for rebuffing Trump's efforts to ban trans women and girls from scholastic sports. The lawsuit followed the Department of Education's move to cut off federal K-12 funds for Maine and the Department of Agriculture's (USDA) freeze on $100 million in federal funding over the trans athlete issue. The Trump administration also temporarily forced new Maine parents to register their newborns for a Social Security number at a government office rather than at hospitals, a policy quickly reversed amid public outrage.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration quietly settled with Maine, agreeing to scrap its planned cutoff of USDA funding.

"A few months ago, I stood in the White House and, when confronted by the president of the United States, I told him I'd see him in court," Mills triumphantly said following the settlement. "Well, I did see him in court. And we won."

Libby—who is currently banned from voting on legislation until she apologizes for endangering a transgender high school runner by posting a photo of her winning a race without blurring the face—misgendered trans athletes and portrayed them as violent and dangerous during a legislative hearing earlier this week.

"Girls are being asked to accept second place as their ceiling, not because they didn't work hard enough, but because someone else's belief has been elevated above their right to compete fairly and safely," Libby said.

However, the stats don't support her assertion. None of the 10 fastest times ever run by a U.S. high school girl in either the 800 or 1,600-meter races have recorded by a transgender runner. Nor does any trans runner appear on the list of the 10 fastest athletes in either race.

Stark-Chessa's 800 meter time was 2:43, a full 44 seconds behind the all-time high school girls' record of 1:59. Her 1,600 meter time of 5:57 was over a minute-and-a-half slower than the girls' high school record.

Meanwhile, some of the athletes that do appear in the record book—and their parents—have condemned the backlash against trans competitors, who sometimes face open hostility including incitement to violence.

Opponents of trans women and girls in sport often fixate on genitalia and the notion that unsuccessful male athletes decide to "go trans" in order to escape mediocrity in men's sports.

A peer-reviewed 2023 study noted "the disproportionate focus on the relatively small portion of the population who are trans seems based on the belief that [cisgender] men, who cannot succeed in sports among other cis men, would choose to misidentify as trans women to gain an advantage in sports against cis women."

"However, there are no legitimate cases of this occurring," the paper stresssed.

More importantly, research has shown that trans women who undergo testosterone suppression and gender-affirming medical care do not have any biomedical edge over cis women in sports.

Trans youth do, however, face harassment, violence, discrimination, and other barriers to success and even participation in sports and in general scholastic endeavors. According to the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey, 22% of visibly transgender girls were abused so badly they left shool because of it, while another 10% were expelled.

"The idea that women and girls have an advantage because they are trans ignores the actual conditions of their lives," Chase Strangio and Gabriel Arkels wrote in a myth-busting ACLU explainer.

