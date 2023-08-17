Advocates Demand Removal of Georgia State Republican Named in Election Indictment

A coalition of voting rights groups demanded Thursday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Christopher Carr begin the process of removing freshman state Sen. Shawn Still, who was named alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in a criminal indictment handed down earlier this week by a Fulton County grand jury.

Still (R-48) faces seven charges under the indictment, including a violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, impersonating a public officer, and forgery.

In a letter to Kemp and Carr, advocates from All Voting Is Local Action, Fair Fight Action, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, and Represent GA Action Network urged the two officials to "move forward with the constitutional authority bestowed on your office to convene a review commission to remove Senator Still from office."

"Senator Still, along with others, allegedly signed documents approving electoral votes for former President Trump despite having no authority to serve as qualified electors," the letter reads. "The allegations raise serious concerns about Sen. Still's ability to fulfill his duties in a manner that upholds the values and principles an elected official must abide by. The charges also prohibit Senator Still from upholding his duties of office. The senator's alleged actions represent an alarming breach of trust and duty with the communities he serves in the legislature."

Georgia's constitution states that when a lawmaker is indicted, the governor "shall…appoint a review commission" to determine whether "the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of the office of the indicted public official and that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected thereby."

If the commission makes such a determination, the governor "shall suspend the public official immediately and without further action pending the final disposition of the case or until the expiration of the officer's term of office, whichever occurs first," the constitution states.

The voting rights groups argued in their letter that the "grave allegations" in the Fulton County indictment "make clear Senator Still's alleged activities prohibit him from carrying out his duties of office."

"We are calling on you to convene the review commission within 14 days of the indictment," the groups wrote. "While we recognize the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the pending criminal charges are extremely serious. We firmly believe that it is in the best interest of the state of Georgia for Sen. Still to be removed."